David Raya's already made his Arsenal debut in secret 3-0 friendly win over Luton that saw Leandro Trossard score twice

David Raya made his Arsenal debut in a 3-0 friendly win over Luton Town on Thursday night that saw Leandro Trossard score twice for the Gunners.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Daily Mail, the Spanish goalkeeper was in action in an Arsenal shirt at London Colney against Luton in a game that was divided into three 30-minute periods. The 27-year-old joined the Gunners on an initial loan deal that will cost £3 million ($3.8m), with an option to buy for £27m ($34m).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Raya was on the pitch for 60 minutes and hardly put a foot wrong as he kept a clean sheet in what was, albeit unofficial, his first outing for the Gunners. Trossard was twice on target while Bukayo Saka scored one himself to seal a 3-0 win over the Premier League newcomers, who don't have a game in England's top flight this weekend. Moreover, Mikel Arteta also fielded Oleksandr Zinchenko and Reiss Nelson, who made their comebacks from respective injuries.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Raya will be competing with Aaron Ramsdale for the No.1 spot at the Emirates, with Arteta having given away no clues as to who will start against Crystal Palace on Monday.

WHAT NEXT? Raya will be hoping to be selected from the start when Arsenal are back in competitive action against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday night.