'Next time it will be a different ending' - Beckham backs 'true leader' Kane after World Cup heartbreak

Former England captain David Beckham has offered a public show of support for Harry Kane after he missed a decisive penalty against France.

Kane missed chance to equalise

Usually so safe from the spot

Sent his effort over the bar

WHAT HAPPENED? The striker had already scored from the penalty spot once in the game, but with the Three Lions trailing 2-1 after goals from Aurelien Tchouameni and Olivier Giroud, he then missed with his second attempt – blazing the ball way over the crossbar. England and Kane failed to ever properly recover as France held on for the win and qualified for a World Cup semi-final clash with Morocco.

WHAT THEY SAID: On Instagram, Beckham wrote an emotional message for the current captain: "Our boys will continue to grow. It’s always the worst feeling waking up after being knocked out of a tournament but our players, Gareth, the staff, and all our fans can be proud of this team…

"It takes a true leader to step up in these moments and that’s what our captain did, the next time it will be a different ending. We walk away with our heads held high."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Of course, Beckham knows how it feels to suffer such pain after he picked up a red card in the 1998 World Cup as Argentina knocked the Three Lions out of the tournament.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE? The striker will have to put that miss behind him, with Spurs currently fourth in the Premier League, but it may be particularly hard for him as his wait for a first major trophy goes on.