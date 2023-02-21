Darwin Nunez STARTS against Real Madrid in Champions League last 16 after rapid recovery from injury

Liverpool star Darwin Nunez has completed his recovery from an injury sustained less than a week before Tuesday's match against Real Madrid.

Nunez exited early vs Newcastle

Shoulder problem

Klopp had been unsure if he could feature at all

WHAT HAPPENED? Nunez had picked up a shoulder injury over the weekend against Newcastle but will start in the first leg of the Champions League last 16.

Klopp said in the build-up to the game that "there is a chance" Nunez would feature but that it would be a last-second decision.

DID YOU KNOW? Stefan Bajcetic, who joins Nunez in Jurgen Klopp's XI, will become Liverpool's youngest ever player in a knockout stage game.

More to come..