Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr unveiling: Date, time & where to stream official ceremony live

Everything you need to know about how to watch the official unveiling of Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr pulled off one of the shock transfer signings of the century when they managed to convince Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Europe behind in favour of a Saudi Arabian sojourn.

Ronaldo, whose departure from Manchester United was abrupt and acrimonious, is set to be lucratively rewarded for his decision to head to the Middle East, with reports suggesting that he will earn an eye-watering £346 million ($417m) over the course of the two-year deal.

Al-Nassr will soon unveil their sensational new signing to the world, with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's arrival at the club sure to stimulate plenty of interest. So when will Ronaldo be officially unveiled and can you watch it live? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

When will Cristiano Ronaldo be officially unveiled at Al-Nassr?

What: Cristiano Ronaldo official Al-Nassr unveiling When: January 3, 2023 Time: 4pm GMT / 11am ET Stream: SSC

Ronaldo will be officially unveiled as an Al-Nassr player on January 3, 2023, with events scheduled to begin at 4pm GMT (11am ET).

How to watch & live stream Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr unveiling

SSC (Saudi Sports Company) will broadcast and stream Ronaldo's official unveiling live on their channels.

The day before the unveiling, the network shared a teaser video of Ronaldo on a plane on his way to Riyadh, with the Portugal star telling viewers: "Hi guys, see you soon."

Where is the official Cristiano Ronaldo unveiling taking place?

Ronaldo will be formally introduced to the supporters of his new club at Mrsool Park, where tens of thousands of fans are expected to be in attendance.

Situated in the Saudi capital Riyadh, Mrsool Park (which is also known as King Saud University Stadium) is the home of Al-Nassr and has a capacity of 25,000.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star will undergo a medical at the club to ensure he is fully fit and healthy enough to compete in the Saudi Pro League before being presented before the world.

Which shirt number will Cristiano Ronaldo wear at Al-Nassr?

It will come as little surprise to learn that Ronaldo will wear the No. 7 jersey at Al-Nassr.

The number has become synonymous with the Portugal legend, who has worn it at Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and at international level. It is also the basis of his commercial brand, CR7.

Who will be at Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr unveiling?

Ronaldo is expected to be presented to the Al-Nassr fans and the world by club president Musalli Al-Muammar, with club officials of all stripes set to be in attendance too.

Al-Nassr head coach Rudi Garcia is likely to be in attendance, as is Ronaldo's long-term partner Georgina Rodriguez along with their children.