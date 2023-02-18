Cold relationship between PSG centre-backs Presnel Kimpembe & Marquinhos threatens to add to chaos at Parc des Princes

- Kimpembe disobeyed Marquinhos
- Apologised to fans for loss against captain's wishes
- Yet another power struggle at Parc des Princes
WHAT HAPPENED? Marquinhos considers Kimpembe's actions after PSG's loss to Monaco last weekend to be a direct attack on his captaincy, GOAL France understands. Despite Marquinhos telling team-mates not to approach fans, Kimpembe went over to the crowd with a megaphone and issued an apology for the performance while also asking for support. He was applauded by the fans.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Kimpembe, meanwhile, has grown frustrated at how often PSG sell their young prospects while bringing in expensive transfers who don't always live up to their price tag. As a result, a faction with him and Warren Zaire-Emery, El Chadaille Bitshiabu and Ismael Gharbi has grown isolated from others in the dressing room.
IN A PHOTO:
Kimpembe speaks to fans after the Monaco defeat.Twitter
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The feud between centre-backs is yet another problematic dynamic for PSG, who have been plagued all year by in-fighting and are on the verge of a last-16 Champions League exit.
WHAT'S NEXT FOR PSG? The club will meet Lille on Sunday in Ligue 1.