Chelsea snubbed?! Ajax star Mohammed Kudus set for £35m West Ham move despite Blues interest

Matthew Holt
Mohammed-Kudus(C)GettyImages
Ajax star Mohammed Kudus is set to snub interest from Chelsea by joining fellow Premier League side West Ham.

  • Kudus set to join West Ham
  • Chelsea & Brighton had shown interest
  • €41m plus €3m deal from Ajax

WHAT HAPPENED? The 23-year-old is set to pen a five-year deal with the Hammers, with the £35 million ($45m) deal also including a £3m ($4m) in add-ons and 10 percent sell-on fee, as reported by The Athletic.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having lost Declan Rice and Manuel Lanzini already this summer, David Moyes has hit Ajax with a one-two in terms of transfer dealings. Edson Alvarez joined the club just last week and it now looks like Ghana international Kudus is likely to follow his former Amsterdam-based colleague through the door at the London Stadium.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Having fended off interest from both Chelsea and Brighton this summer to land the promising midfielder, Kudus could line-up alongside fellow summer arrival James Ward-Prowse in the Hammers midfield, though he can also play on the wing.

Mohammed Kudus Ajax 2022-23Getty Images

Edson Alvarez Ajax 2022-23GettyDavid Moyes West Ham 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR WEST HAM?: Having beaten Chelsea 3-1 on Sunday in an emphatic victory with 10 men, Moyes' side travel to Brighton on Saturday afternoon in their next Premier League outing.

