Chelsea finally set to get new shirt sponsor as Blues confident Premier League will approve £40m-a-year deal with Infinite Athlete

Chelsea are set to announce their brand new front-of-shirt sponsor for the 2023/24 campaign.

Blues parted ways with '3' in 22-23

Have begun new season with blank kit

Infinite Athlete set to pay £40m ($50.8m) a year

WHAT HAPPENED? After beginning the new season with a blank design on the front of their shirt, it seems the Blues are set to link up with Infinite Athlete in a deal worth around £40m ($50.8m) a year, according to The Telegraph.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After initially entering into talks with Chelsea to potentially take over the naming rights at Stamford Bridge, it would appear the technology firm have finally agreed a deal with the Blues and are now awaiting sign-off from the Premier League.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Having most recently ended their three-year tenure with telecommunications brand '3', Chelsea's sleek design this season has drawn plenty of admirers for its retro feel without a front-of-shirt sponsor. However, with money and sponsorships ultimately having the final say, Mauricio Pochettino's side are set to see another design hit the shelves in the weeks that follow.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA?: After falling to defeat against West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday, the Blues are set to face new boys Luton Town at Stamford Bridge on Friday evening.