Chelsea REJECT six-figure offer from Bayern for Anthony Barry after public Thomas Tuchel declaration

Chelsea have turned down a six-figure bid from Bayern Munich for coach Anthony Barry, according to a report.

Tuchel declared interest in recruiting Barry

Chelsea have turned down offer for him

Barry said to want to reunite with German coach

WHAT HAPPENED? The German club have made an approach for Barry, who has been part of the background staff at the Blues since 2020. Bild claims that the Premier League side have turned down their approach, however.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barry has been in Bayern's crosshairs since Thomas Tuchel revealed, upon taking charge of the German side, that he wants to reunite with the Englishman at the Allianz Arena. The former Wrexham player is reported to be eager to leave Chelsea to join up with Tuchel once again.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea were upset with their former coach because of his public declaration that he wants to recruit the 36-year-old as part of his staff. Barry has already worked as assistant coach at Ireland and Belgium, and is currently part of the Portugal national team setup at the same time as his work at Chelsea.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN? The Bundesliga champions may make another offer for Barry, but must also turn their attention to their midweek Champions League clash against Manchester City.