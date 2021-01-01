Chelsea star Jorginho makes Napoli return admission

The Italy international midfielder moved to England in the summer of 2018 but he is planning on retracing those steps at some stage in the near future

Jorginho has revealed that he intends to return to Napoli “one day”, but the Italy international insists Chelsea will continue to get his full commitment for the foreseeable future.

The 29-year-old midfielder, who secured a switch to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2018, has never made any secret of the fact that he would like to retrace his steps to Naples.

Such a switch remains part of his long-term plans, with the Brazil-born star eager to head back to familiar surroundings before the day comes to hang up his boots.

What has been said?

Quizzed again on a potential return to Napoli by Sky Sport Italia, Jorginho has said: “I had a wonderful experience and I’m very fond of the city and the fans.

“Now, honestly, I’m not thinking about it because my concentration is all on Chelsea, but if there’s the possibility, one day, you don’t know when, to return, of course I would like to.”

When does Jorginho’s contract expire?

The classy midfielder is tied to Chelsea through to the summer of 2023.

Big money would be required to free him from that agreement, with a prominent role being held down in Thomas Tuchel’s plans in west London.

It may be that Jorginho allows his deal to run down before returning to Italy as a free agent.

The bigger picture

For now, Jorginho has plenty to occupy his thoughts for club and country.

Further talk of a second spell at Napoli can wait, with major silverware being chased down.

Chelsea are in the process of trying to tie up a top-four finish in the Premier League, while also progressing positively to the quarter-finals of the Champions League and semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Once a domestic campaign comes to a close, Jorginho is poised to head off on European Championship duty with Italy.

Quizzed on whether he would rather make the final of that competition or get a shot at Champions League glory, Jorginho said: “It’s impossible to choose. I’d take both, of course.”

Chelsea have established a 2-0 lead over Porto in the first leg of their continental clash, while the Azzurri are due to face Turkey, Wales and Switzerland in the group stage of this summer’s rescheduled Euros.

