When is the Champions League quarter-final draw? Time, teams, live stream & how to watch

Everything you need to know about the upcoming Champions League quarter-final draw.

The 2023-24 Champions League quarter-final draw is coming up and, as expected, Europe's best teams remain in the mix for glory.

Manchester City continue their defence of the title, with the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich also in the reckoning, but when is the draw exactly and who is involved?

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the Champions League quarter-final draw, including how to watch it live and the qualified teams.

Article continues below

When is the Champions League quarter-final draw?

Date: March 15, 2024 Time: 11 am GMT / 7am ET Live stream: uefa.com

The draw for the Champions League quarter-finals will take place on Friday, March 15, 2024 at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

Draw proceedings are scheduled to begin at 11 am GMT for viewers in the United Kingdom, which means an early start of 7 am ET for viewers in the United States.

As well as the quarter-finals, draws will be held for the semi-finals and the final, so we will have a confirmed route to the final finalised.

Champions League draw live stream & how to watch

The draw will be available to stream live on UEFA's official website, uefa.com.

It will also be available to watch live on the networks of UEFA's official broadcast partners.

READ MORE: Champions League Power Rankings

Which teams are in the draw?

Eight teams will be in the hat for the Champions League quarter-final draw. They are:

Porto or Arsenal

or Napoli or Barcelona

or PSG

Inter or Atletico Madrid

or PSV or Borussia Dortmund

or Bayern Munich

Real Madrid

Manchester City

Man City remain strong favourites to win this season's tournament but will face huge competition from the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. Ahead of the last 16 stage, Arsenal and PSG were among the other outsider bets.

READ MORE: Where Premier League, La Liga & more rank in race for extra Champions League spot

Champions League quarter-final, semi-final & final dates

Stage Date(s) Quarter-final leg 1 April 9 & April 10, 2024 Quarter-final leg 2 April 16 & April 17, 2024 Semi-final leg 1 April 30 & May 1, 2024 Semi-final leg 2 May 7 & May 8, 2024 Final June 1, 2024

Once the draw is confirmed, the teams can begin preparing for fixtures in April. The quarter-final will be played across two legs on April 9/10 and April 16/17.

After that, the semi-finals will be played across two legs on April 30/May 1 and May 7/8.

The 2023-24 Champions League is scheduled for June 1, 2024 at Wembley Stadium in London.

HAVE YOUR SAY! 🏆 Who is going to win the Champions League? Give us your predictions in the comments!