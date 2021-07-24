The midfielder had criticised supporters over the harassment he received online in his final season at Anfield

Jamie Carragher has hit back at Georginio Wijnaldum over the midfielder's suggestion that he left Liverpool because of the club's fans.

Wijnaldum departed the Premier League side this summer after his contract expired and ended up signing for Paris Saint-Germain.

The Netherlands star has criticised the Reds' supporters for their conduct on social media, but Carragher does not believe his claims.

What has been said?

"I love Gini but this is not right, social media is a circus and every club has clowns," the ex-Liverpool centre-back posted on Twitter.

"Turn off your notifications and if it’s bothering you that much delete the app!

"He wanted more money, the club said no, that’s football!"

What did Wijnaldum say?

Wijnaldum said the team's fans used social media to blame him for their disappointing performances last season.

He told The Times: “The fans in the stadium and the fans in social media were two different things,” he continues. “In the stadium, I can say nothing bad about them. They always supported me.

“On social media if we lost I was the one who got the blame - [claiming] that I wanted to leave. There was a moment when I was like, ‘Wow, if they only knew what I was doing to stay fit and play every game.’

Article continues below

"You cannot complain because that is your job. But other players might have said: ‘I’m not fit.’ You get players in their last year who are like: ‘I’m not playing because it’s a risk.’ I did the opposite.

"I didn’t always play good but after the game I could look in the mirror and say: ‘I trained hard to get better'."

Further reading