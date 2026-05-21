How to buy Cape Verde World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

Cape Verde have already made history by qualifying for their first-ever World Cup, tournament this summer. Cape Verde kick off their World Cup 2026 campaign on June 15 against Spain at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The small African nation in the Atlantic Ocean may only have a population of half a million, but their fans are guaranteed to bring the colour and the noise during their World Cup group fixtures in Atlanta, Miami, and Houston.

GOAL will show you the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats at Cape Verde’s games, and how much they cost.

Cape Verde World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Cape Verde are one of four teams making their World Cup debuts in North America this summer. This is the Group H schedule that awaits them:

Date Fixture Location Tickets Mon June 15 Spain vs Cape Verde Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Tickets Sun June 21 Uruguay vs Cape Verde Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens Tickets Fri June 26 Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia NRG Stadium, Houston Tickets

How to buy Cape Verde World Cup tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub . These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are Cape Verde World Cup tickets?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage start as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.

Below are the estimated price ranges for the current tournament phases:

Category Group Stage Round of 32 - Quarters Semis & Final Category 1 $250 - $400 $600 - $1,200 $1,500 - $6,730 Category 2 $150 - $280 $400 - $800 $1,000 - $4,210 Category 3 $100 - $200 $200 - $500 $600 - $2,790 Category 4 $60 - $120 $150 - $350 $400 - $2,030

What to expect from Cape Verde at the World Cup 2026

Despite a slow start to their World Cup qualifying campaign, that included a 4-1 loss to Cameroon in Yaounde, Cape Verde rallied to the cause emphatically, racking up a 7-game unbeaten run that culminated in them clinching a spot at the World Cup tournament for the first time ever.

Cape Verde's success was built on a solid home record. They kept clean sheets in all five qualifiers played at the Estadio Nacional de Cabo Verde in Praia, and their famous 1-0 win there over African giants, Cameroon, proved a pivotal moment on the road to World Cup 2026.

Dailon Livramento netted the crucial goal during that Cameroon victory, and the 25-year-old, who has plied his trade in various European leagues (Dutch Eerste Divisie, Italian Serie A, and Portuguese Primeira Liga) top-scored for Cape Verde during the qualifying campaign.

Other Cape Verde stars to keep an eye on in North America include Ryan Mendes, who is the team captain, along with the all-time most-capped player and leading goalscorer. The team will also be calling on the experience of Garry Rodrigues to provide a punch upfront. At the back, Villarreal's Logan Costa is the defensive kingpin.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

In June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States).

Check out the cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below: