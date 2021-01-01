Caf Confederation Cup: KCCA FC have their own destiny against AS Kigali – Ssenyonjo

The teenage striker is confident the Kasasiro Boys can overturn the first leg result and advance to the next stage

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) forward Samuel Ssenyonjo has explained the reason they need to score more goals against AS Kigali in the return leg of the Caf Confederation Cup.

The first leg between the two sides was cancelled by Caf and AS Kigali were handed a 2-0 advantage because KCCA could not field a team of 15 players after a good number had been affected by Covid 19.

Ahead of the fixture which could see him make his debut in the continental scene if selected by coach Mike Mutebi, Ssenyonjo has urged his teammates to make sure they go for as many goals as possible and also promised to get on the score sheet for the former Ugandan Premier League champions.

More teams

“This will be my first Caf game and I am excited about it all,” Ssenyonjo told the club’s official website. “I want to continue with my good run and also score in Caf, the team needs goals and this is why I am on the team, I hope to score and help my team qualify and justify the coach’s faith in me.”

On Caf cancelling their first leg and handing the advantage to AS Kigali, Ssenyonjo said: “To be honest we were so disappointed when the first leg was cancelled but all that is now in the past.

“What we have control over is this leg, we shall fight for the badge and ensure we pick the result we need.”

His sentiments come after coach Mutebi, who also missed the first leg trip to Kigali after suffering from Covid-19 but has now recovered to take charge of the team.

“We have enough in our armoury to win and qualify to the next level,” Mutebi also told the club’s official website. “They got the advantage in the first leg after we could not field the required players for the game to take place but this is a different thing altogether.

Article continues below

“We want to win this one and get to the next level, but we must do it by playing our way, with belief and showing that we want it.”

KCCA skipper Charles Lukwago, Denis Iguma, Brian Aheebwa, and Keziron Kizito have all returned to training after returning negative results from Covid-19 tests and will be in contention to feature in the match set to be played at St Mary’s Kitende Stadium in Kampala.

Midfield gem Bright Anukani and custodian Hassan Matovu is the pair that played against AS Kigali last year while at Proline FC.