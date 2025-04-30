How to buy Liverpool vs Crystal Palace tickets: Premier League ticket prices, resale tickets and more

Here’s how you can see the newly crowned Premier League champions in live action at their last game of the PL season

Liverpool fans partied late into the night and beyond as their side scorched their way to the Premier League title with a 5-1 win against Tottenham at Anfield. The fact that it also saw them draw level with rivals Manchester United on 20 league titles apiece further added to the high spirits. It was a momentous occasion for the Reds, who were able to celebrate being league champions with their own vast support, in their own stadium, in front of the Kop. They hadn’t experienced that elation for 35 years, as although the Reds had finished on top of the pile in 2020, the jubilation was very muted because of the COVID pandemic.

If you were unable to get tickets for Super Sunday on April 27, there’s no reason to be glum though, as the champagne will continue to flow on Merseyside over the coming weeks. The curtain falls on a highly memorable 2024/25 campaign on Sunday, May 25 at Anfield with FA Cup finalists, Crystal Palace, the final day visitors. Don’t miss out on seeing the league champions in action before the season ends.

Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk both played starring roles in the victory over Spurs, as they have done in a multitude of games this season. Both players have answered fans’ prayers by signing new contracts recently. However, Trent Alexander-Arnold is still yet to put pen to paper and rumours are the current No.66 will be heading to pastures new in the summer. So, for massive TAA admirers this could be the last chance to see the local legend play in the famous red.

The whole Bank Holiday weekend on Merseyside is going to be momentous and you could be part of it. The day after the Palace game, Arne Slot’s boys will parade through the city on an open-top bus. The bus will set off from Allerton Maze at 14:30 BST on Monday, May 26, before travelling along a nine-mile route that finishes on Blundell Street. Hundreds of thousands of fans are expected to line the route and it’s set to be a huge celebration of the city’s pride, passion and community spirit. Along with the final match of the season and the bus parade, crowds will also be flocking to Sefton Park for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend from Friday 23 to Sunday 25.

Let GOAL give you all the ticket information you need for the upcoming Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Premier League encounter, including how much they cost and where you can buy them.

When is the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Premier League match?

When: Sunday, May 25 Kick-off: 4 pm BST Where: Anfield, Liverpool, England

Anfield has been the home ground of Liverpool FC since the club was formed in 1892. The stadium was actually opened in 1884, with Everton playing games there. It has a current seating capacity of 61,276, making it the fifth largest stadium in England. The stadium has four stands: the Spion Kop, the Main Stand, the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand and the Anfield Road End.

Despite hosting numerous international fixtures over the years (including matches at Euro 1996), the stadium has been ineligible to host England games, Champions League and Europa League finals, and UEFA tournaments since 2006 as the close proximity of the stands to the pitch prevents the club from extending the pitch to suit UEFA's parameter requirements.

Liverpool women have played several matches at Anfield, although this March's WSL fixture against Manchester United proved to be a particular momentous occasion as it was their first ever victory at the iconic venue.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Premier League tickets: How much do they cost?

Ticket prices range from on average £10-£60, depending on where you sit for Premier League games at Anfield. Although of course, Liverpool FC tickets are always in very high demand. On resale sites like StubHub, fans can secure tickets for the season curtain-closer from £1,650-£12,200.

Where to buy Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Premier League tickets

While official club sites are often the first place to check ticket availability for Premier League matches, due to high demand, tickets often sell out quickly.

In addition, fans can purchase Premier League tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid entry ticket.

Just follow these steps on how to use StubHub, and you’ll be all set in no time.

Step 1: Create an account

It’s quick and worth it! Having an account lets you keep track of your purchases, so you always know what’s happening with your tickets. How to sign up: Head over to the StubHub International website. Click “Sign In” at the top of the page. When the login window pops up, scroll down and click “Sign Up”. Fill in your first and last name and email, and create a password – or make it even easier by signing up with Facebook, Google, or Apple. Hit “Sign Up”, and you’re good to go!

Step 2: Find the match you want to go to

Just type the team’s name in the search bar (or if you’ve got a specific city in mind instead, you can add that). You can use the filters under your profile icon to sort by city and date, so you can find a game that fits your plans perfectly.

Step 3: Pick your tickets

You'll see all available tickets once you’re on the team's page. These listings update all the time, so if you spot a good deal, don’t think twice – someone else might grab it first! When you’re ready, select the tickets you want and hit “Buy Now”.

Step 4: Time to check out

Before you lock in your purchase, take a quick moment to review all the details, especially the delivery method and estimated arrival date. Got a promo code? Click “Manage Discounts” to apply it. Now, choose your payment method: Credit or debit card, PayPal (instalments available if eligible), Apple Pay, or Google Pay. Once everything looks good, confirm and hit “Buy Now”. That’s it! Your tickets are officially booked. You’ll get a notification once they’re ready or on their way. Enjoy the match!

How to watch or stream the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Premier League match

If you’re unable to get tickets for Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, the match will be available to watch live and exclusively on Sky Sports, along with other final-day Premier League matches.

If you're an existing Sky customer you can add Sky Sports online, or through the My Sky app at any time. Package starts from £20 per month with Sky Stream. Sky Sports+ is included at no extra cost, which allows the viewer the opportunity to watch many more live events across a range of sports. The Sky Sports app allows subscribers to download and watch live sport on the go and is available on iPhone, iPad, and Android.