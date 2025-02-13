This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Beyonce Cowboy Carter Tour Getty Images
Buy Beyonce Cowboy Carter tickets
Renuka Odedra

How to buy Beyonce Cowboy Carter Tour tickets today: Presale ticket links, prices, resale & more

SHOPPINGTickets

Buzzing for the new Bey tour? Look no further than this article to bring you all you need to secure tickets to see her live this year

The beehive is fueled with excitement because it's official: Beyonce has announced that the Cowboy Carter tour is coming to a city near you. Touring with a country album that won Album of the Year at the 2025 Grammy Awards, a new addition to the singer's illustrious collection, the tour spans several dates across the US, UK, and France.

Buy Beyonce Cowboy Carter tickets now
Get tickets

The announcement came after the Grammy's, where the singer also won Best Country Duo/Group Performance for the track II Most Wanted with Miley Cyrus. The wins extended the Texas native's record for being the most awarded artist in Grammy's history, winning 35 awards from 99 nominations.

Fans got a taste of what they could expect from the tour when Beyonce performed at the Texas halftime show on Christmas Day last year. She brought out some collaborators on the album, including Post Malone, Shaboozey, and her daughter Blue Ivy.

If you like the sound of doing the hoedown with fellow Bey fans this summer, let GOAL tell you how you can get your hands on tickets.

When is Beyonce's Cowboy Carter tour?

Beyonce Grammy'sGetty Images

The tour begins in Los Angeles on April 28th, 2025, making its way around several states in the US before hopping over the Atlantic to do six shows in London starting 6th June 2025. The grand tour celebrating the star's entry into the country genre has three dates in Paris before returning to the States, with the last show in Atalanta on 13th July 2025.

Full list of presales for Beyonce's Cowboy Carter tour

Presale

Date

BeyHive Presale

11th - 12th Feb

Citi Cardmember Presale

12th - 13th Feb

Verizon Access Presale

12th - 13th Feb

Artists Presale

13th Feb

Verizon Access Select Presale

14th Feb - 31st March

Citi Cardmember Preferred Tickets

14th Feb - 31st March

Where to buy Beyonce Cowboy Carter tour tickets

If you miss out on the presale or general sales on official sites, then you can always catch some resale tickets on StubHub. As always, the prices might be higher for resale sites, but if you want to see Beyonce belt some country tunes live in the Flesh, they are the best option for securing super in-demand tickets.

Buy Beyonce Cowboy Carter tickets now
Get tickets

How much are Beyonce Cowboy Carter tour tickets?

Beyonce Post Malone Getty Images

Tickets for the Cowboy Carter tour start around $70 and can go up as high as $400. The prices, of course, all depend on the seating categories, whether you are sitting or standing, but most importantly, what stadium area you will be watching from.

The presales have revealed a closer look at the pricing categories:

  • Seating: $89 to $1,184
  • General Admission Standing: $280
  • Real Live Boogie: $445
  • Club Ho Down: $605
  • Buckin' Honey Pit and Sweet Honey Pit: $1,069

Full list of dates for Beyonce's Cowboy Carter tour

Date

Location

Stadium

28th April 2025

Los Angeles

SoFi Stadium

1st May 2025

Los Angeles

SoFi Stadium

4th May 2025

Los Angeles

SoFi Stadium

7th May 2025

Los Angeles

SoFi Stadium

15th May 2025

Chicago

Soldier Field

17th May 2025

Chicago

Soldier Field

18th May 2025

Chicago

Soldier Field

22nd May 2025

New Jersey

MetLife Stadium

24th May 2025

New Jersey

MetLife Stadium

25th May 2025

New Jersey

MetLife Stadium

28th May 2025

New Jersey

MetLife Stadium

5th June 2025

London

Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium

7th June 2025

London

Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium

10th June 2025

London

Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium

12th June 2025

London

Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium

14th June 2025

London

Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium

16th June 2025

London

Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium

19th June 2025

Paris

Stade de France

21st June 2025

Paris

Stade de France

22nd June 2025

Paris

Stade de France

28th June 2025

Houston

NRG Stadium

29th June 2025

Houston

NRG Stadium

4th July 2025

Washington DC

Northwest Stadium

7th July 2025

Washington DC

Northwest Stadium

10th July 2025

Atlanta

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

11th July 2025

Atlanta

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

13th July 2025

Atlanta

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Buy Beyonce Cowboy Carter tickets now
Get tickets

Frequently asked questions

Beyonce's Cowboy Carter tour tickets will vary from £60 to £300. The prices will depend on where your seats are located and if you purchase any special packages. The presales have revealed a closer look at the pricing categories:

  • Seating: £71.60 to £950
  • General Admission South, East and West Standing: £224.85
  • Real Live Boogie: £357.10
  • Club Ho Down: £486.10
  • Buckin' Honey Pit and Sweet Honey Pit: £858.10

Yes, she is! Beyonce announced her Cowboy Carter tour after winning Album of the Year for her country tunes at the Grammy's.

The full name of Beyonce's upcoming tour is Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit Tour. Cowboy Carter comes from her Grammy-winning album, but there's a deeper meaning behind the second part of the name. From the 1800s until the 1960s, Jim Crow laws segregated black Americans from society. So, during this time, black musicians created their network of live performances across the US. Known as the Chitlin' Circuit, it came from "Chitterling" - a dish made with pig's intestines popular in the South, where Jim Crow laws were most prevalent.


The best way to get tickets early for Beyonce's Cowboy Carter tour will be to sign up for any presales and jump in that queue as soon as possible. But don't fret. You can also keep it locked on StubHub for resale tickets.

Beyonce's tour starts on April 28th in Los Angeles and will move along to various states in the US, then the UK and France, and finally ends in Atlanta on July 13th.