‘Buy-back clause’ – Arsenal told to sell USMNT striker Folarin Balogun but keep options open for future transfer windows

WHAT HAPPENED? The highly-rated 21-year-old striker has seen his stock soar in 2022-23 while registering 20 goals on loan at Ligue 1 side Reims. Balogun’s efforts there saw him become the subject of an international tug of war between England and the United States, with the promising frontman eventually pledging allegiance to the USMNT. More big decisions are now fast approaching at club level, with Campbell of the opinion that Arsenal should sanction a move elsewhere while keeping their options open for future transfer windows.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former Gunners striker Campbell has told Egal Talks Football when quizzed on what he would do: “I think Balogun’s done fantastically well in France. He’s done superb. But the Premier League’s a different kettle of fish. Now, will he play? No, I don’t think he’ll play at Arsenal. And now he’s been playing, he wants to keep that momentum going. So I think, coming from Balogun, he’s going to say I want to play. And he’s not going to be a starter at Arsenal. So I think, what do we need? We need the money. Cash in, get the money. You can always get a buy-back clause in there if he goes absolutely mental, just like a lot of the other clubs do.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Balogun is tied to a contract at Arsenal through to 2025, meaning that they will be able to demand a sizeable fee from one of the forward’s many suitors.

WHAT NEXT? Balogun will be hoping to make his senior international debut for the United States this summer, having previously represented England up to U21 level, with the potential there for him to attract even more attention with his performances in CONCACAF Nations League and Gold Cup competition.