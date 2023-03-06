Bruno Fernandes DIDN'T ask to be subbed during Manchester United's 7-0 humiliation at Anfield

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes didn't ask to be substituted during their thrashing away to Liverpool, contrary to initial reports.

Man Utd embarrassed by Liverpool

Fernandes pictured 'asking' to be subbed

But has since been rubbished

WHAT HAPPENED? Fernandes appeared to be asking to be substituted in the 85th minute when Marcus Rashford was brought off the field, but a report from the BBC has since stated that was not the case. Instead, the 28-year-old - who captained United on the day - was seeking clarification over his position following the introduction of Anthony Elanga.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: On a day to forget for United - they were on the receiving end of the worst defeat in the club's history - Fernandes endured perhaps his worst game in the shirt since signing in 2020. He was criticised heavily for his performance and attitude after the game, while also coming under fire for shoving an official late in the second half, although it has since been confirmed that he will not face any further action for the incident.

AND WHAT'S MORE: As Liverpool ran riot at Anfield, with one-time United target Cody Gakpo scoring twice and Mohamed Salah writing his name in the history books as a Red, Erik ten Hag's side capitulated. United legends Gary Neville and Roy Keane tore into Fernandes after the thrashing, questioning his attitude and credentials as captain.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Fernandes has the chance to make things right at Old Trafford on Thursday when United host Real Betis in the Europa League last 16.