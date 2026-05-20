How to buy Brazil vs Haiti tickets: World Cup ticket prices, Lincoln Financial Field information & more

Brazil travels to the East Coast for a captivating Group C encounter against Haiti in what promises to be one of the most vibrant fixtures of the World Cup 2026 opening round.

The Brazilian side, led by a generation of global superstars and heirs to the Joga Bonito legacy, arrives in Philadelphia looking to assert their dominance early in the tournament.

Haiti arrives as a symbol of resilience and rising ambition in the CONCACAF region. They look to transform Lincoln Financial Field into a sea of red and blue for this historic clash against the five-time champions.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Brazil vs. Haiti, including where to buy, ticket prices, and essential stadium information.

When is Brazil vs Haiti at the World Cup 2026?

World Cup - Grp. C Lincoln Financial Field

Brazil World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 14 2026 Brazil vs Morocco MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford Tickets June 20 2026 Brazil vs Haiti Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia Tickets June 25 2026 Scotland vs Brazil Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens Tickets

Haiti World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 14 2026 Haiti vs Scotland Gillette Stadium, Foxborough Tickets June 20 2026 Brazil vs Haiti Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia Tickets June 25 2026 Morocco vs Haiti Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Tickets

How to buy Brazil vs Haiti tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are Brazil vs Haiti tickets?

Ticket prices for the World Cup can vary wildly based on the category of the seat and how close we are to match day.

For the Brazil vs Haiti match in Philadelphia, entry-level prices are currently a significant draw for fans on a budget. As the five-time champions take the field in one of the East Coast’s premier sports hubs, demand for this Group C fixture is expected to be among the highest for any neutral match in the opening round.

Currently, the cheapest tickets are available for approximately $120 to $200 in the upper tiers of the stadium for those who secured them through official channels. On the secondary market, entry-level prices have been seen starting around $912.

A breakdown is as follows:

Category 3 (Upper Tier): $120 – $450

Category 2 (Mid-Tier): $500 – $900

Category 1 (Lower Tier/Side-line): $1,250 – $2,500

Hospitality/VIP: $3,500+

It is important to note that these prices are subject to change based on market demand. As Philadelphia is a premier global destination and this match serves as a key Group C fixture for Brazil, local and traveling demand is exceptionally high. Securing available Category 3 tickets early is the smartest move for budget-conscious supporters looking to witness this encounter at Lincoln Financial Field.

Brazil vs Haiti head-to-head record





BRA Last 2 matches HAI 2 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins Brazil 7 - 1 Haiti

Haiti 0 - 6 Brazil 13 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Everything you need to know about Lincoln Financial Field

The Philadelphia venue, known commercially as Lincoln Financial Field (and designated as Philadelphia Stadium for the tournament), is an architectural landmark and the premier sporting destination of the Delaware Valley.

For the 2026 World Cup, the stadium will operate with a tournament capacity of approximately 69,000 seats. Known for its steep grandstands that place fans remarkably close to the action, the stadium is recognized as one of the most energetic environments in the United States.