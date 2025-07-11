Bigger than Ousmane Dembele & Desire Doue? Paul Pogba billed as brightest star in Ligue 1 after move to ‘best club’ Monaco

Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue may be playing in Ligue 1, but Monaco new boy Paul Pogba is being billed as the division’s brightest star.

WHAT HAPPENED?

World Cup winner Pogba has returned to competitive football after spending the best part of two years without a club. He was stung with a doping suspension in September 2023 that led to 18 months being spent on the sidelines.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

His contract at Juventus was terminated while serving that ban, while no contract was landed immediately after becoming available again - despite being linked with a number of teams in Europe and MLS.

Getty

WHAT GALLAS SAID

Monaco have now taken a punt on Pogba, who needs to rebuild form and fitness at 32 years of age, and they are considered to have a superstar on their hands. Asked if Pogba is now the biggest in French domestic football, William Gallas told Genting Casino: “Yeah, definitely. Because who else is a bigger star? Who was a big star before him? Maybe Achraf Hakimi, maybe Desire Doue. But to have a player of Pogba’s stature in the league will be very good for the image of Ligue 1.

“We all know, everything in football is commercial now. It’s all about marketing. So, when you have players such as Pogba who have huge publicity and huge recognition, and at the same time a lot of quality still, it’s always good for the league.”

DID YOU KNOW?

Gallas believes that Pogba has ended up in the perfect landing spot, with the former France international adding: “Yeah. Compared to Marseille, where he was also linked, the atmosphere and the local lifestyle are completely different. I think there will be less pressure from the fans at Monaco, while he gets rid of the rust and finds his flow again.

“The staff at Monaco as well, are very, very good. There is great staff at a lot of top clubs, but I think at Monaco he will have the best possible circumstances to return. I think it’s the best club he could have signed for, out of all the possible choices.”

AFP

WHAT NEXT FOR POGBA?

Pogba is in the process of making himself at home in Monaco’s squad, with the former Manchester United midfielder having plenty of points to prove to those that have been quick to write him off.