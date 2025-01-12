Any time is a good time for a quiz and even better if that happens to be a football themed quiz!

Virtual quizzes with family or friends on Zoom, Skype and Google Hangouts have become a fun way to spend time together, but it's hard to beat a good old fashioned quiz too.

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So, quizmasters, whether it's a virtual effort, or when it's all over, a classic pub quiz, here are 100 of the best football quiz questions to bamboozle even the brightest football brains.

Contents



Premier League quiz questions

Which player scored the fastest hat-trick in the Premier League? Which player, with 653 games, has made the most Premier League appearances? Three players share the record for most Premier League red cards (8). Who are they? With 260 goals, who is the Premier League's all-time top scorer? When was the inaugural Premier League season? Which team won the first Premier League title? With 202 clean sheets, which goalkeeper has the best record in the Premier League? How many clubs competed in the inaugural Premier League season? Which three players shared the Premier League Golden Boot in 2018-19? The fastest goal scored in Premier League history came in 7.69 seconds. Who scored it?

Answers:

Sadio Mane (2 minutes 56 seconds for Southampton vs Aston Villa in 2015) Gareth Barry Patrick Vieira, Richard Dunne and Duncan Ferguson Alan Shearer 1992-93 Manchester United Petr Cech 22 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane Shane Long (for Southampton vs Watford in 2018-19)



World Cup quiz questions

There have been two World Cup trophies. What was the name of the first? Which country won the first ever World Cup in 1930? Which country has won the most World Cups? Two countries have won the World Cup twice. Can you name them? Which country has appeared in three World Cup finals, but never won the competition? The 2026 World Cup will be hosted across three different countries. Can you name them? In which World Cup did Diego Maradona score his infamous 'Hand of God' goal? The record number of World Cup goals is 16, scored by who? Three people have won the World Cup as a player and as a coach. Mario Zagallo, Didier Deschamps and... can you name the third? Two English players have won the World Cup Golden Boot. Who are they?

Answers:

Jules Rimet Trophy / Victory Uruguay Brazil (5) France and Uruguay Netherlands (1974, 1978, 2010) United States, Canada and Mexico Mexico 1986 Miroslav Klose Franz Beckenbauer Gary Lineker (1986) and Harry Kane (2018)



Bizarre football quiz questions

Which Swedish footballer once had a clause inserted into his Premier League contract that prohibited him from travelling into space? Which Ballon d'Or-winning footballer had a galaxy named after them in 2015? Can you name the former Germany international who went on to become a professional wrestler in the WWE? Which former England internationals reached number 12 in the UK Singles Chart with the 1987 song 'Diamond Lights'? The England Euro '96 song 'Three Lions' was a hit by which comedy double act? Which former Tottenham manager has competed in the Dakar Rally? What was the name of the hotel Jose Mourinho lived in when he managed Manchester United? Which Spanish club's nickname is Los Colchoneros, which translates to English as 'The Mattress Makers'? English rock star Elton John was twice the owner of which football club? Rangers tried to sign which superstar after Alex McLeish was alerted to his ability through popular video game Football Manager?

Answers:

Stefan Schwarz Cristiano Ronaldo - Galaxy Cosmos Redshift 7 (CR7) Tim Wiese Chris Waddle and Glenn Hoddle (as 'Glenn and Chris') David Baddiel and Frank Skinner Andre Villas-Boas The Lowry Hotel Atletico Madrid Watford Lionel Messi



Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi quiz questions

Messi began his professional career at Barcelona, but what was his schoolboy team? Which Portuguese team did Ronaldo play for before signing for Manchester United? Ronaldo is synonymous with the No.7, but which other number did he wear at Real Madrid? Messi infamously retired from international duty in which year before reversing his decision? Ronaldo exclaims which word when celebrating a goal? Messi wore the No.30 at the start of his Barca career but is now synonymous with No.10. Which other number did he wear for Barca? Which Portuguese island off the coast of Africa, which also shares its name with a cake, is Ronaldo from? Messi has won a record number of Ballon d'Or awards - how many? Ronaldo helped Portugal win the European Championship in which year? Which German multinational sportswear company is Messi an ambassador for?

Answers:



Champions League quiz questions

Which club has won the most Champions League titles? Who is the only player to win the Champions League with three different clubs? Three people have won the Champions League a record three times as manager. Who are they? In which season was the European Cup rebranded as the Champions League? Which team was the first from the UK to win the European Cup? The Champions League has been won only once by a team from Romania. Can you name them? Liverpool have won six Champions Leagues and Manchester United have won three, but who are England's third most successful team in the competition with two titles? Who is the Champions League's top goalscorer of all time? The most successful manager in Champions League history guided teams to success five times - who is it? Which outfield player appeared in the Champions League final in three different decades?

Answers:

Real Madrid (15) Clarence Seedorf (Ajax, Real Madrid, AC Milan) Bob Paisley, Pep Guardiola and Zinedine Zidane 1992-93 Celtic (1966-67) Steaua Bucharest (now FCSB) Nottingham Forest (1978-79 and 1979-80) Cristiano Ronaldo Carlo Ancelotti Ryan Giggs



European Championship quiz questions

In which year was the first European Championship held? With four titles, which nation has won the most European Championships? What is the name of the European Championship trophy? With nine goals, who scored the most goals in a single European Championship tournament? The Euro 2000 final between France and Italy was decided by Golden Goal. Which player scored the goal? England's all-time leading European Championship goalscorers have tallies of seven goals each. Can you name them? Which one of the following three teams has not won the European Championship: Denmark, Belgium or Greece? Denmark notably won Euro 92, despite the fact that they did not initially qualify. Which team did they replace? In which year did the European Championship expand from 16 teams to 24 teams? Only one person has won the European Championship as a player and as manager. Can you name them?

Answers:

1960 Spain Henri Delaunay Trophy Michel Platini at Euro 84 David Trezeguet Alan Shearer and Harry Kane Belgium (runners up in 1980) Yugoslavia Euro 2016 Berti Vogts (West Germany in 1972 and Germany in 1996)



True or false football quiz questions

It took Cristiano Ronaldo 27 games to score his first Champions League goal. The phrase 'park the bus' arose when Jose Mourinho was forced to park the Chelsea team bus after the bus driver fell ill. Singer in Irish boyband Westlife Nicky Byrne played for Leeds United before moving into music. Sir Alex Ferguson managed the Scotland national team. Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish is known as 'King Kenny' because he is related to the British Royal Family. Frank Lampard has scored more Premier League goals than Thierry Henry, Robbie Fowler and Michael Owen. Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller is a keen chess player and once won a Bavarian chess tournament. Former Brazil and Barcelona star Ronaldinho spent time in prison after being found to have used a fake passport. David Beckham took ballet lessons during his time at Manchester United in order to improve his agility. Brazil icon Pele once starred in a Hollywood movie alongside Michael Caine and Sylvester Stallone.

Answers:

True False True True False True False True False True

Bundesliga & German football quiz questions

With 365 goals, who holds the record for top Bundesliga goalscorer of all time? Bayern Munich have won the record number of Bundesliga titles, but which two clubs follow with five titles each? Can you name the most capped Germany international of all time? Jurgen Klopp has managed two clubs in Germany, Borussia Dortmund and - can you name the other? The record age for youngest head coach in the Bundesliga is 28 years and 205 days. Who was it? FC Koln have which animal on their club crest? RB Leipzig are otherwise known as...? Germany have won the World Cup four times, but how many times have they done so as a unified country? Only three German clubs have won the European Cup/Champions League. Can you name them? What is the nickname of Borussia Monchengladbach?

Answers:

Gerd Muller Borussia Monchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund Lothar Matthaus (150 caps) Mainz Julian Nagelsmann (at Hoffenheim during the 2015-16 season) A goat The Red Bulls Once (2014 - won in 1954, 1974 and 1990 as West Germany) Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Hamburg Die Fohlen (The Foals)



'Who am I?' football quiz questions

I made my international debut for Brazil in 1993 and scored in the game. I played in two World Cup finals and my club career saw me play in Brazil, Italy, Angola, Spain, Greece and Uzbekistan. I've played in Germany, Italy, Austria and France. I have won Serie A and scored the first ever Golden Goal in international football. I have played in the Conference, League Two, League One, Championship, Premier League, the UEFA Cup, Champions League and the World Cup. I was the first Liverpool player to win the Ballon d'Or. I scored 40 goals for my country and have played in England and Spain. I was originally a striker before becoming a defender. I played 11 seasons for the same club before managing them. I've won two Bundesliga titles and a Champions League. I have played for Chelsea and spent time playing in Turkey. I've been crowned African Footballer of the Year four times and the Africa Cup of Nations twice. I have won league titles in Italy, Germany, Portugal and Austria. I also won the European Cup both as a player and as a manager. I am the manager who first named David Beckham as England captain. I've won the World Cup and European Championship at international level and I won the Champions League on two occasions as manager of two different clubs. I've worn numbers 7, 17, 28 and 9 in my career, playing my football across, England, Spain, Italy and Portugal.

Answers:

Rivaldo Oliver Bierhoff Steve Finnan Michael Owen Jurgen Klopp Samuel Eto'o Giovanni Trapattoni Peter Taylor Jupp Heynckes Cristiano Ronaldo



Miscellaneous football quiz questions

In what league is the concept of a 'Designated Player' a feature? Manchester United famously wear red, but what colours did they wear before adopting red? Which club is associated with 'Galacticos'? Which manager was famously said to have given players 'the Hairdryer Treatment'? Which club is sometimes referred to as FC Hollywood? In English football what is 'St Totteringham's Day'? After Juventus, AC Milan and Inter, with nine Scudettos, which team has won the most Serie A titles? In Spanish football, what is 'the Pichichi'? In video game FIFA 20, team Piemonte Calcio represents which real-life club? Which MLS franchise team does David Beckham own?

Answers: