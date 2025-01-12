Any time is a good time for a quiz and even better if that happens to be a football themed quiz!
Virtual quizzes with family or friends on Zoom, Skype and Google Hangouts have become a fun way to spend time together, but it's hard to beat a good old fashioned quiz too.
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So, quizmasters, whether it's a virtual effort, or when it's all over, a classic pub quiz, here are 100 of the best football quiz questions to bamboozle even the brightest football brains.
Contents
- Premier League quiz questions
- World Cup quiz questions
- Bizarre football quiz questions
- Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi quiz questions
- Champions League quiz questions
- European Championship quiz questions
- True or false football quiz questions
- Bundesliga & German football quiz questions
- 'Who am I?' football quiz questions
- Miscellaneous football quiz questions
Premier League quiz questions
- Which player scored the fastest hat-trick in the Premier League?
- Which player, with 653 games, has made the most Premier League appearances?
- Three players share the record for most Premier League red cards (8). Who are they?
- With 260 goals, who is the Premier League's all-time top scorer?
- When was the inaugural Premier League season?
- Which team won the first Premier League title?
- With 202 clean sheets, which goalkeeper has the best record in the Premier League?
- How many clubs competed in the inaugural Premier League season?
- Which three players shared the Premier League Golden Boot in 2018-19?
- The fastest goal scored in Premier League history came in 7.69 seconds. Who scored it?
Answers:
- Sadio Mane (2 minutes 56 seconds for Southampton vs Aston Villa in 2015)
- Gareth Barry
- Patrick Vieira, Richard Dunne and Duncan Ferguson
- Alan Shearer
- 1992-93
- Manchester United
- Petr Cech
- 22
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane
- Shane Long (for Southampton vs Watford in 2018-19)
World Cup quiz questions
- There have been two World Cup trophies. What was the name of the first?
- Which country won the first ever World Cup in 1930?
- Which country has won the most World Cups?
- Two countries have won the World Cup twice. Can you name them?
- Which country has appeared in three World Cup finals, but never won the competition?
- The 2026 World Cup will be hosted across three different countries. Can you name them?
- In which World Cup did Diego Maradona score his infamous 'Hand of God' goal?
- The record number of World Cup goals is 16, scored by who?
- Three people have won the World Cup as a player and as a coach. Mario Zagallo, Didier Deschamps and... can you name the third?
- Two English players have won the World Cup Golden Boot. Who are they?
Answers:
- Jules Rimet Trophy / Victory
- Uruguay
- Brazil (5)
- France and Uruguay
- Netherlands (1974, 1978, 2010)
- United States, Canada and Mexico
- Mexico 1986
- Miroslav Klose
- Franz Beckenbauer
- Gary Lineker (1986) and Harry Kane (2018)
Bizarre football quiz questions
- Which Swedish footballer once had a clause inserted into his Premier League contract that prohibited him from travelling into space?
- Which Ballon d'Or-winning footballer had a galaxy named after them in 2015?
- Can you name the former Germany international who went on to become a professional wrestler in the WWE?
- Which former England internationals reached number 12 in the UK Singles Chart with the 1987 song 'Diamond Lights'?
- The England Euro '96 song 'Three Lions' was a hit by which comedy double act?
- Which former Tottenham manager has competed in the Dakar Rally?
- What was the name of the hotel Jose Mourinho lived in when he managed Manchester United?
- Which Spanish club's nickname is Los Colchoneros, which translates to English as 'The Mattress Makers'?
- English rock star Elton John was twice the owner of which football club?
- Rangers tried to sign which superstar after Alex McLeish was alerted to his ability through popular video game Football Manager?
Answers:
- Stefan Schwarz
- Cristiano Ronaldo - Galaxy Cosmos Redshift 7 (CR7)
- Tim Wiese
- Chris Waddle and Glenn Hoddle (as 'Glenn and Chris')
- David Baddiel and Frank Skinner
- Andre Villas-Boas
- The Lowry Hotel
- Atletico Madrid
- Watford
- Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi quiz questions
- Messi began his professional career at Barcelona, but what was his schoolboy team?
- Which Portuguese team did Ronaldo play for before signing for Manchester United?
- Ronaldo is synonymous with the No.7, but which other number did he wear at Real Madrid?
- Messi infamously retired from international duty in which year before reversing his decision?
- Ronaldo exclaims which word when celebrating a goal?
- Messi wore the No.30 at the start of his Barca career but is now synonymous with No.10. Which other number did he wear for Barca?
- Which Portuguese island off the coast of Africa, which also shares its name with a cake, is Ronaldo from?
- Messi has won a record number of Ballon d'Or awards - how many?
- Ronaldo helped Portugal win the European Championship in which year?
- Which German multinational sportswear company is Messi an ambassador for?
Answers:
- Newell's Old Boys
- Sporting
- No.9
- 2016 (after Copa America final loss)
- "Si!" (Spanish for 'Yes!')
- No.19
- Madeira
- Eight Ballon d'Or awards
- 2016
- Adidas
Champions League quiz questions
- Which club has won the most Champions League titles?
- Who is the only player to win the Champions League with three different clubs?
- Three people have won the Champions League a record three times as manager. Who are they?
- In which season was the European Cup rebranded as the Champions League?
- Which team was the first from the UK to win the European Cup?
- The Champions League has been won only once by a team from Romania. Can you name them?
- Liverpool have won six Champions Leagues and Manchester United have won three, but who are England's third most successful team in the competition with two titles?
- Who is the Champions League's top goalscorer of all time?
- The most successful manager in Champions League history guided teams to success five times - who is it?
- Which outfield player appeared in the Champions League final in three different decades?
Answers:
- Real Madrid (15)
- Clarence Seedorf (Ajax, Real Madrid, AC Milan)
- Bob Paisley, Pep Guardiola and Zinedine Zidane
- 1992-93
- Celtic (1966-67)
- Steaua Bucharest (now FCSB)
- Nottingham Forest (1978-79 and 1979-80)
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- Carlo Ancelotti
- Ryan Giggs
European Championship quiz questions
- In which year was the first European Championship held?
- With four titles, which nation has won the most European Championships?
- What is the name of the European Championship trophy?
- With nine goals, who scored the most goals in a single European Championship tournament?
- The Euro 2000 final between France and Italy was decided by Golden Goal. Which player scored the goal?
- England's all-time leading European Championship goalscorers have tallies of seven goals each. Can you name them?
- Which one of the following three teams has not won the European Championship: Denmark, Belgium or Greece?
- Denmark notably won Euro 92, despite the fact that they did not initially qualify. Which team did they replace?
- In which year did the European Championship expand from 16 teams to 24 teams?
- Only one person has won the European Championship as a player and as manager. Can you name them?
Answers:
- 1960
- Spain
- Henri Delaunay Trophy
- Michel Platini at Euro 84
- David Trezeguet
- Alan Shearer and Harry Kane
- Belgium (runners up in 1980)
- Yugoslavia
- Euro 2016
- Berti Vogts (West Germany in 1972 and Germany in 1996)
True or false football quiz questions
- It took Cristiano Ronaldo 27 games to score his first Champions League goal.
- The phrase 'park the bus' arose when Jose Mourinho was forced to park the Chelsea team bus after the bus driver fell ill.
- Singer in Irish boyband Westlife Nicky Byrne played for Leeds United before moving into music.
- Sir Alex Ferguson managed the Scotland national team.
- Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish is known as 'King Kenny' because he is related to the British Royal Family.
- Frank Lampard has scored more Premier League goals than Thierry Henry, Robbie Fowler and Michael Owen.
- Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller is a keen chess player and once won a Bavarian chess tournament.
- Former Brazil and Barcelona star Ronaldinho spent time in prison after being found to have used a fake passport.
- David Beckham took ballet lessons during his time at Manchester United in order to improve his agility.
- Brazil icon Pele once starred in a Hollywood movie alongside Michael Caine and Sylvester Stallone.
Answers:
- True
- False
- True
- True
- False
- True
- False
- True
- False
- True
Bundesliga & German football quiz questions
- With 365 goals, who holds the record for top Bundesliga goalscorer of all time?
- Bayern Munich have won the record number of Bundesliga titles, but which two clubs follow with five titles each?
- Can you name the most capped Germany international of all time?
- Jurgen Klopp has managed two clubs in Germany, Borussia Dortmund and - can you name the other?
- The record age for youngest head coach in the Bundesliga is 28 years and 205 days. Who was it?
- FC Koln have which animal on their club crest?
- RB Leipzig are otherwise known as...?
- Germany have won the World Cup four times, but how many times have they done so as a unified country?
- Only three German clubs have won the European Cup/Champions League. Can you name them?
- What is the nickname of Borussia Monchengladbach?
Answers:
- Gerd Muller
- Borussia Monchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund
- Lothar Matthaus (150 caps)
- Mainz
- Julian Nagelsmann (at Hoffenheim during the 2015-16 season)
- A goat
- The Red Bulls
- Once (2014 - won in 1954, 1974 and 1990 as West Germany)
- Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Hamburg
- Die Fohlen (The Foals)
'Who am I?' football quiz questions
- I made my international debut for Brazil in 1993 and scored in the game. I played in two World Cup finals and my club career saw me play in Brazil, Italy, Angola, Spain, Greece and Uzbekistan.
- I've played in Germany, Italy, Austria and France. I have won Serie A and scored the first ever Golden Goal in international football.
- I have played in the Conference, League Two, League One, Championship, Premier League, the UEFA Cup, Champions League and the World Cup.
- I was the first Liverpool player to win the Ballon d'Or. I scored 40 goals for my country and have played in England and Spain.
- I was originally a striker before becoming a defender. I played 11 seasons for the same club before managing them. I've won two Bundesliga titles and a Champions League.
- I have played for Chelsea and spent time playing in Turkey. I've been crowned African Footballer of the Year four times and the Africa Cup of Nations twice.
- I have won league titles in Italy, Germany, Portugal and Austria. I also won the European Cup both as a player and as a manager.
- I am the manager who first named David Beckham as England captain.
- I've won the World Cup and European Championship at international level and I won the Champions League on two occasions as manager of two different clubs.
- I've worn numbers 7, 17, 28 and 9 in my career, playing my football across, England, Spain, Italy and Portugal.
Answers:
- Rivaldo
- Oliver Bierhoff
- Steve Finnan
- Michael Owen
- Jurgen Klopp
- Samuel Eto'o
- Giovanni Trapattoni
- Peter Taylor
- Jupp Heynckes
- Cristiano Ronaldo
Miscellaneous football quiz questions
- In what league is the concept of a 'Designated Player' a feature?
- Manchester United famously wear red, but what colours did they wear before adopting red?
- Which club is associated with 'Galacticos'?
- Which manager was famously said to have given players 'the Hairdryer Treatment'?
- Which club is sometimes referred to as FC Hollywood?
- In English football what is 'St Totteringham's Day'?
- After Juventus, AC Milan and Inter, with nine Scudettos, which team has won the most Serie A titles?
- In Spanish football, what is 'the Pichichi'?
- In video game FIFA 20, team Piemonte Calcio represents which real-life club?
- Which MLS franchise team does David Beckham own?
Answers:
- Major League Soccer (MLS)
- Green and gold
- Real Madrid
- Sir Alex Ferguson
- Bayern Munich
- The date on which it is mathematically impossible for Tottenham to finish above Arsenal
- Genoa
- The award given to the top goalscorer (named after Rafael "Pichichi" Moreno).
- Juventus
- Inter Miami