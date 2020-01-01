Bayern Munich sign Real Madrid defender Odriozola on loan

Bayern Munich have completed the signing of Real Madrid defender Alvaro Odriozola on a loan deal until the end of the season.

"After internal discussions, we decided to meet the request of our head coach Hansi Flick for defensive reinforcements and decided together on Alvaro Odriozola," Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said in a statement.

"We are very happy about the commitment and would like to thank those responsible at Real Madrid for the very friendly and cooperative discussions."

More to follow...