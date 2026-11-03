Bayern Munich handed timely lift! Manuel Neuer set for Atletico showdown as Kompany's side welcome back their captain

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Bayern Munich have received a significant boost ahead of their crucial Champions League encounter against Atletico Madrid, with captain Manuel Neuer passed fit to feature. The veteran goalkeeper is expected to reclaim his place in the starting XI after overcoming a persistent foot issue that kept him out of domestic action.

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Captain returns for European test

Vincent Kompany is set to welcome back his most influential leader for the trip to the Metropolitano, providing a major psychological edge for the German giants. After a brief period on the sidelines, the 38-year-old goalkeeper has been given the green light to participate in the high-stakes European fixture. According to reports from Florian Plettenberg, Neuer will start tonight vs. Atlético unless any extraordinary circumstances arise during the final hours of preparation.

The return of the World Cup winner comes at a vital time for the Bavarians, who are looking to solidify their standing in the new league phase of the competition. Neuer's presence in the squad was confirmed after he completed the full team training session at Säbener Straße before the group boarded their flight to Madrid.

His availability provides a sense of stability to a backline that has faced scrutiny during his recent absence. Having the captain back in goal is not just about his shot-stopping ability, but also his renowned distribution and vocal leadership from the back, which will be essential against Diego Simeone's disciplined and aggressive side.

Overcoming recent fitness struggles

Neuer’s absence was felt during a period where he missed three consecutive matches, including domestic league and cup fixtures. The captain was forced to sit out the victories against Freiburg and Magdeburg, as well as the 2-2 draw against Borussia Dortmund, due to a tendon irritation in his foot. While the club took a cautious approach to ensure no long-term damage was sustained, the medical staff are now satisfied with his condition.

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Interim coach Aaron Danks confirmed the positive outlook regarding his fitness, stating both Neuer and Michael Olise were "available" and that the staff "just have to see whether they are ready to start or whether they come off the bench."

Next matches ATM Champions League 15:00 FCB

Hamann questions Neuer's long-term future

Despite the positive news surrounding the goalkeeper, the debate regarding the future of the Bayern goal continues to simmer in the background. Former Bayern star Dietmar Hamann has expressed concerns about the frequency of Neuer's minor injury setbacks, suggesting a potential changing of the guard could be on the horizon.

Speaking on the current situation, Hamann said of Neuer: "He is the number one. But now he misses a game here, then a game there, and to me it's increasingly like an awkward balancing act." The pundit even suggested a trial period for younger alternatives, arguing that the club should not make allowances based solely on past achievements as they plan for the future.