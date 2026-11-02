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Michael Olise and Manuel Neuer with Bayern Munich in Madrid: will they make the starting XI against Atletico?

Champions League
Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich
Atletico Madrid
Bayern Munich
M. Olise
M. Neuer

Captain Manuel Neuer and Michael Olise are expected to be available for Bayern Munich’s Champions League match away to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday (9pm/Prime Video).

Both players joined Bayern Munich's team training session at Säbener Straße on Monday lunchtime before travelling to Madrid that afternoon with the official squad.

Neuer had missed recent matches with a foot injury. Olise wore a bandage on his right knee during training. He had been substituted after suffering an injury late in Saturday's match against Borussia Dortmund (2-2), then left the stadium limping.

In Madrid that evening, interim coach Aaron Danks said both were "available" against Atletico: "We just have to see whether they are ready to start or whether they come off the bench." Sporting director Max Eberl had earlier said of Olise: "It is positive that he is with us because he is an outstanding player who is always an asset to us. But we will also avoid the risk of it becoming a longer-term injury."

FC Bayern München v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images

Who will Bayern Munich be missing against Atletico Madrid?

Bayern Munich will definitely be without Luis Diaz, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry and Ismael Saibari in Madrid. The Moroccan international underwent surgery on Sunday for a tear of the syndesmotic ligament in his right ankle and will not be available again until the new year. Gnabry also suffered a muscle injury in his left thigh against Dortmund.

Next matches
ATM

ATM

Champions League

03 Nov 2026

FCB

FCB

Signs point to an easing of the squad situation for the matches after the international break through to the end of the year.

On Monday, Diaz completed his first individual session with the ball since suffering a muscle bundle tear in his left thigh in the Champions League match against Arsenal (2-2) on 22 October. Jamal Musiala, who suffered a torn muscle fibre while with the national team at the end of September, also completed his first individual session with the ball since his injury.

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