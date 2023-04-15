'I have found my place here' - Bayern Munich loanee Marcel Sabitzer hints he wants to stay at Manchester United in the summer

Manchester United's in-form midfielder Marcel Sabitzer has hinted he can see himself at Old Trafford beyond his current loan deal.

WHAT HAPPENED? Sabitzer was talking to Bild about this adaptation to life in Manchester. When asked if there was a possible future for him in the city beyond the end of the loan deal which ends this summer, the Austrian was unequivocal.

WHAT THEY SAID: Sabitzer said: "This is initially a project until the summer, then we'll see. Until then, I want to give everything here. It's a loan deal with no options. The situation will be assessed in the summer.

"But I can say for myself: I have found my place here. I know the Premier League now and I can say: There is nothing better, more intense and tougher. Every game is a fight, everything goes faster. This is the best league in the world. Once you've played here, you know: It's incomparable here."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sabitzer arrived as an emergency signing after Christian Eriken's injury as the winter transfer closed. But his strong form has led to speculation that both parties may wish to make the arrangement permanent. It certainly seems that Sabitzer is in no rush to return to Bayern Munich.

WHAT NEXT? It will be a busy week for Sabitzer as he attempts to help his injury-hit side take three points from their trip to Nottingham Forest, before travelling to Sevilla in the search of a Europa League semi-final spot.