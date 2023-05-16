Bayern Munich planning to ditch Sadio Mane AND Joao Cancelo as ruthless Bundesliga giants ready to cut ties with both already

Ruthless Bayern Munich are reportedly planning to ditch Sadio Mane and Joao Cancelo at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

  • Senegalese star signed from Liverpool
  • Portuguese loanee taken from Man City
  • Both could be deemed surplus to requirements

WHAT HAPPENED? The Senegal and Portugal internationals will have spent a matter of months at the Allianz Arena by the time another transfer window swings open. Mane arrived in Germany from Liverpool during the summer of 2022, while Cancelo was taken on loan from Manchester City in January.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neither has convinced during their respective spells with Bayern, with Sky Deutschland now reporting that both could be moved on at the next opportunity. Mane – who won just about every major honour at Anfield – has registered just 12 goals and six assists through 37 appearances for Bayern and caused controversy when caught fighting with team-mate Leroy Sane after a Champions League game at the Etihad Stadium.

AND WHAT'S MORE: New Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel is said to be unconvinced by Mane, with the same assessment made of versatile Portuguese star Cancelo. He has taken in plenty of bench duty since linking up with Bayern and will not see a permanent transfer option taken up even if City drop the €70 million (£61m/$76m) asking price previously agreed to around the €40m (£35m/$44m) mark. There may be other options for the 28-year-old to explore, though, as he is also being linked with Barcelona.

WHAT NEXT? Mane, meanwhile, may be offered to clubs back in the Premier League – with teams in England considered to be the best fit for his sizeable salary. Newcastle, Manchester United, West Ham and Brighton are said to be potential landing spots for the 31-year-old forward.

