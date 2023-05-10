Bayern went to 'financial limits' for Erling Haaland before Man City won transfer race, reveals Oliver Kahn

Bayern Munich's attempts for Erling Haaland last summer pushed the club to its "financial limits", says CEO Oliver Kahn.

Bayern tried to sign Haaland last year

Pushed German club to "financial limits"

Kahn ruled out big-money move this term

WHAT HAPPENED? The big Norwegian was wanted by clubs across Europe as his time at Borussia Dortmund was evidently drawing to a close, with Manchester City once again having the financial firepower to attract the game's best players. Kahn has revealed that Bayern attempted to put Haaland onto a path many ex-Dortmund stars have treaded, but confirmed that, in the end, they couldn't compete with City's economic might.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We tried everything for Erling Haaland one year ago and went to our financial limits," Kahn told Sport Bild. "We had to decide: do we want to break our wage structure? We weren’t ready for that. That’s not Bayern-like."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kahn's comments come ahead of another summer market dominated by high-end strikers. This term, the Bundesliga giants have been linked with the likes of Harry Kane, Randal Kolo-Muani and, perhaps most prominently, Victor Osimhen, all of whom could command a fee above €100 million (£87m/$110m). In line with his comments on Haaland, Kahn has also shut down the prospect of any mega-money move this summer, adding: "When there are such figures, we have to answer the question: does the player give a guarantee for this money? It would absolutely be a big risk."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN? Without a recognised senior No.9 beyond Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Thomas Tuchel's side will continue their quest for an 11th successive Bundesliga title. Bayern are currently one point clear of Dortmund with three games remaining, and have a home fixture against Schalke up next on Saturday.