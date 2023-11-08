Barcelona planning ahead! Bayern Munich skipper Joshua Kimmich emerges as target for Xavi's midfield rebuild

Barcelona are eyeing a move for Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich as Xavi looks to rebuild his midfield next summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona manager Xavi is on a mission to rebuild his team's midfield next season as he looks to sign a central midfielder in the summer of 2024. The club are looking at several profiles and the most prominent name they are considering at the moment is that of Bayern Munich captain Kimmich, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 28-year-old German international has a contract with the Bavarian club until 2025. Thomas Tuchel could consider selling the experienced midfielder as they have their eyes on 22-year-old French midfielder Manu Kone and Fulham star Joao Palhinha.

Bayern were very close to signing the Portuguese midfielder from Fulham on the deadline day of the summer transfer window but the Premier League giants stopped the move at the last moment as they could not sign an alternative. The midfielder later went on to sign a contract extension with the club.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? After a shock defeat at the hands of Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League, Xavi's side will aim to get back to winning ways on Sunday when they take on Alaves in La Liga.