'Yes, I'm thinking about the Ballon d'Or' - Kylian Mbappe insists he's 'done his bit' to land top award as PSG transfer talk rages

Kylian Mbappe admits he is "thinking" about winning the Ballon d'Or as rumours continue to swirl about his Paris Saint-Germain future.

Mbappe wants to win award

Has been linked with PSG exit

Insists he has "done my bit"

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe maintains that he has done more than enough to win the individual trophy, which is currently held by Karim Benzema. The France international scored 41 goals in 43 games last season, and also contributed 10 assists as PSG won Ligue 1. He also scored eight goals as France reached the World Cup final, including a hat-trick in the showpiece. He is likely to be competing with Manchester City treble winner Erling Haaland and former PSG team-mate Lionel Messi for the Ballon d'Or, but feels he is the leading candidate.

WHAT THEY SAID: Mbappe said to the Ivorian TV channel NCI: "Now, yes, I'm thinking about the Ballon d'Or. Even if I'm not thinking about it, people are thinking about me. Because I'm always one of the names that comes up. It's the people who vote, and I've done my bit. My rivals? When you play at the top level, there are only impressive players. To mention one in particular would be to neglect the others. You can name them all yourself. If people think I've been impressive? It makes me happy and it gives me the confidence to continue doing what I'm doing."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe has informed PSG that he does not intend to sign a new contract and has been linked with a huge move to Real Madrid. He has also been told that he may have to accept a bench role this season unless he makes a U-turn, with PSG digging their heels in and insisting they will not sell him this summer.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Mbappe's future is likely to be the saga of the summer, with PSG set to invite offers for a prized asset if he doesn't commit to a new contract by the end of the month.