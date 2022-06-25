Awoniyi transfer: Fans believe Super Eagles striker will be a hit at Nottingham Forest
Fans online believe Nigeria striker Taiwo Awoniyi will be a hit for newly-promoted Premier League side Nottingham Forest after completing a transfer believed to be worth £17m on Saturday.
Awoniyi joins Nottingham from Bundesliga side Union Berlin where he scored 20 goals in 43 games in all competitions last season, including 15 in the league, as they finished fifth to qualify for the Europa League.
Supporters took to social media to congratulate the striker for the move while expressing how good a transfer it is for the player and the buying club.
A section of supporters feel the Nigerian will be a massive hit for Forest and can even help them avoid relegation while winning trophies in future.
A journalist is counting the financial benefits of Awoniyi's transfer, to his former club, Liverpool.
Others feel playing in the Premier League will see Awoniyi considered for selection by Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro.
The former Liverpool striker is returning to the Premier League after failing to make the grade with the Reds who signed him for around £400,000 and loaned him out to a number of German teams including FSV Frankfurt, Mainz and Union Berlin before he made his move to the capital permanent.
Awoniyi also had loan spells at Belgian sides Mouscron and Gent in between his stint with Frankfurt and Union Berlin.
Capped four times for the Super Eagles, Awoniyi scored 25 goals in 65 appearances for Union Berlin, whom he joined for just £6.5 million in July 2021.
Are you as optimistic as these fans on the Nigerian striker’s move to Nottingham Forest?