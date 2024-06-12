Here's all you need to know about how to get your hands on tickets for this year's race from the Red Bull Ring

The Austrian Grand Prix remains one of the cult favourites on the Formula One season calendar. It has survived numerous iterations and exits from the schedule to emerge as a thrilling race that anchors the European swing.

Held at the Red Bull Ring since its revival in 2014 ended a decade-long absence - one of several from the sport - it has become one of the main hunting grounds for Max Verstappen, with the Dutchman holding the record for the most victories with four.

The 2024 edition of the race looks set to be no different as the Red Bull man aims for a fourth world championship. He is sure to get some vocal support from a crowd willing his team on to success after a few recent hiccups both on and off the track.

For many, being in the grandstand for a Formula One race is as close to a bucket list dream as they might get - but fear not, because GOAL is here to help you get your hands on a seat close to the course for all the action at the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix.

Read on for our guide on how to buy tickets, how much they’ll cost and what the schedule looks like ahead of the sport’s latest visit to the Red Bull Ring this year.

How to buy 2024 Austrian Grand Prix tickets

Getty Images

Fans can purchase tickets for the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix through several retailers. They are offered by the Formula One Ticket Portal, accessed directly through the sport’s website, and the Red Bull Ring Ticket Portal, operated directly by the track.

Additionally, fans can purchase resale tickets on the secondary marketplace through retailers such as StubHub, one of the more popular providers for those looking to buy a seat beyond official channels.

However, remember to read all the terms and conditions when purchasing a second-hand ticket and ensure that your consumer rights are protected.

2024 Austrian Grand Prix Ticket Prices

Austrian Grand Prix 2024 Schedule

Date Phase Time (CEST) Friday, June 28 Practice 1 12:30 pm Friday, June 28 Practice 2 4:30 pm Saturday, June 29 Practice 3 12:00 pm Saturday, June 29 Qualifying 4:00 pm Sunday, June 30 Race 3:00 pm

What is the average ticket price for Formula One races?

Getty Images

The average ticket price to attend a Formula One race has several variable answers. It depends on location, circuit, season, and many other factors that can cause the price of a race to hike significantly.

Historic races that represent the most prestigious track events of the campaign and street races with limited access for fans, such as Monaco and Singapore, often find themselves at the higher end of the price scale, while others in mainland Europe and Asia can generally be found with cheaper tickets, such as Hungary and Japan.

Your seating location relative to the track is then important. Grandstand tickets are often the most expensive, but not always, while seats further away from the main action frequently come at reduced prices.

Additionally, many races offer multiple-day passes, allowing fans to attend action across the full racing weekend. These can sometimes represent a discount on individual tickets but can also prove to be conversely overpriced, depending on the package purchased.

Hospitality is also offered at all races, with packages sold by F1 Experiences on a race-by-race basis throughout the campaign. Demand often outstrips allocation in these instances, meaning they can be hard to obtain.

What are the best Formula One races to attend?

Getty Images

The best Formula One races to attend are a subjective question, given that some will prefer traditional courses over street venues, or wish for an event that delivers more atmosphere than any other.

For classical purists, the Monaco Grand Prix, the Australian Grand Prix, and the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix take place on several of the most famed circuits in the world. New fans may gravitate towards the Singapore Grand Prix, the Las Vegas Grand Prix, and the Qatar Grand Prix, races that cover exciting street circuits or represent the pinnacle of the campaign.

FAQs

Getty Images

How much is a ticket to the Austrian Grand Prix?

Tickets to the Austrian Grand Prix start at €120 for a Friday day pass and €215 for the race itself on Sunday. Further options are priced depending on the package and location within the Red Bull Ring.

Where can I buy tickets for the Austrian Grand Prix?

Tickets for the Austrian Grand Prix can be bought directly through Formula One or the Red Bull Ring. Fans can also purchase tickets on the secondary marketplace through StubHub.

What is the cheapest Formula One race to attend?

On average, the Chinese Grand Prix is the cheapest Formula One race to attend. However, please be aware that prices fluctuate between events on a seasonal basis, meaning that others may be available for less at varying points of the campaign.

How far in advance do you have to buy Formula One tickets?

Ticket sale windows vary by race throughout the Formula One season and can fluctuate appropriately as such. Typically, however, you can expect tickets to be available between six and nine months before the race.

For more information, keep a close eye on the race you hope to attend and compare previous sales windows to formulate potential dates if they are yet to be announced.

More Formula One News