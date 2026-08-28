How to get Augsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Augsburg take on Bayer Leverkusen on the Saturday, September 12, 2026 at WWK Arena in Augsburg.

Augsburg will seek to replicate their recent successes against Leverkusen, having secured victories in both of their Bundesliga head-to-head encounters during the 2025–26 campaign. Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen will aim to assert their quality on the road and pick up crucial three points away from home early in the league standard.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Augsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Augsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga kick-off?

Augsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen takes place at the WWK Arena in Augsburg, with kick-off time to be confirmed closer to the fixture date.

Bundesliga - Game Week 3 12 Sept 2026 - 09:30 WWK Arena

How to buy Augsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga tickets?

FC Augsburg and Bayer 04 Leverkusen tickets can be purchased directly through the official club ticketing portals and authorized partners:

FC Augsburg Official Ticket Shop: Available on the official FC Augsburg website (fcaugsburg.de) under their ticketing portal, which serves as the primary and most reliable vendor for matches hosted at the WWK Arena.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen Away Ticket Portal: Accessible via Bayer 04 Leverkusen’s official website (bayer04.de) specifically for verified Leverkusen club members and away-block supporters.

WWK Arena Ticket Office: On-site ticket counters at the stadium in Augsburg, subject to availability on matchday if the fixture is not completely sold out.

Secondary Resale Platforms: Secondary ticket marketplaces such as StubHub which aggregate tickets from third-party sellers if official allocation is sold out.

How much do Augsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the FC Augsburg vs. Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga match vary depending on the category and purchasing channel:

Official Club Prices (Face Value)

Standing Area (Ultras / Local Supporters): Approx. £12 – £15 (€15 – €17)

Grandstand South / Behind the Goal: Approx. £21 – £38 (€25 – €45)

Category 2 & 3 (Side Stands / Curves): Approx. £27 – £44 (€32 – €52)

Category 1 (Gegengerade / Central Longside): Approx. £38 – £58 (€45 – €69)

Secondary Resale Market Prices

Starting Price: Available from £30 on secondary resale marketplaces such as StubHub.

Average Resale Price: Ranges between £45 and £110 depending on seat proximity, block location, and late demand.

Augsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Augsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Form

Augsburg head into this fixture with a record of three wins and two losses from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 DFB-Pokal win at Energie Cottbus on August 22, which followed a heavy 4-0 defeat to Leeds United in a pre-season friendly. Earlier in the summer, Augsburg beat Sassuolo 3-2 and thrashed lower-league opposition SC Schwaz 15-0, though a 5-2 loss to Bournemouth also featured. Across those five games, Augsburg scored 20 goals and conceded 11.

Leverkusen's last five matches produced four wins and one defeat. The most recent was a commanding 4-0 DFB-Pokal victory at Wehen Wiesbaden on August 22. They also beat Newcastle United 2-1 and Sevilla 2-1 in pre-season, while their only defeat came against Nottingham Forest, who won 2-1 on August 12. Leverkusen scored nine goals across those five matches and conceded four, including two clean-sheet performances.

Augsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on April 18, 2026, when Augsburg won 2-1 at Leverkusen's ground in a Bundesliga fixture. Before that, Augsburg also won the reverse fixture in December 2025, beating Leverkusen 2-0 at the WWK Arena. Across the last five Bundesliga meetings, Augsburg have won two, Leverkusen have won two, and one match ended in a Leverkusen home win of 2-0 in April 2025. The head-to-head record across these five games is evenly contested, with both sides showing they can win on the other's ground.