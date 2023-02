Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been withdrawn from Chelsea's squad for the Champions League knockout stages, while three January signings made the cut.

The Gabon international striker was taken out of contention for a place in the team that will take on Borussia Dortmund in the first knockout round of the competition.

January signings Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk and Joao Felix have been named in the team while new arrivals Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana and Noni Madueke have all been omitted.

