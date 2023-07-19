Arsenal's Folarin Balogun insists USMNT's Nations League triumph was 'just the beginning' after his decision to snub England

Arsenal's Folarin Balogun has insisted that USMNT's success in the Nations League was "just the beginning" as he "can't wait for the future".

USMNT won the Nations League beating Canada

Balogun scored in the final

Claims Nations League success "just the beginning"

WHAT HAPPENED? The striker snubbed England and Nigeria to commit himself to the United States earlier this year. Since his switch, he has won the CONCACAF Nations League with the Stars and Stripes and even starred in the final by scoring his first international goal. Balogun has insisted that he won't be stopping anytime soon and is eager to add more accolades in the future with the USMNT.

WHAT THEY SAID: "These guys know how much I love being here. Every time I'm here I'm so happy. I was delighted with the last couple of months, us winning the Nations League. And as I've said I think this is just the beginning, I can't wait for the future," Balogun told sideline reporter Andrew Wiebe, while representing Arsenal at the MLS All-Stars Skills Challenge on Tuesday night.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The highly-rated 22-year-old forward was in sublime form last season, registering 21 goals during a loan spell at Ligue 1 side Reims. He has made it clear that he will not be heading out on loan again and wants a permanent transfer if he has to move away from the Emirates Stadium. Mikel Arteta wants to assess him in pre-season and then will make a decision on whether to keep or sell him.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Balogun has a contract at Arsenal until 2025, which means that the Gunners can demand a sizeable fee for his transfer. It has been suggested that they might demand around £50 million ($64m) from his suitors, with the likes of Inter, Juventus, Marseille and RB Leipzig interested in him.