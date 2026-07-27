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Book Arsenal vs Coventry City Tickets
Rob Norcup

How to get Arsenal vs Coventry City tickets: 2026/27 Premier League prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

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Premier League
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Coventry City

All you need to know about booking tickets to the Premier League season opener

The 2026/27 Premier League season bursts into life at the Emirates on Friday, August 21, with the current champions, Arsenal, taking on newly-promoted Coventry City.

Having finally got over the line after finishing second for three consecutive campaigns, Arsenal are now looking to maintain their momentum, as they attempt to successfully defend the title for the first time since 1935.

Arsenal vs Coventry City TicketsBook now

The Gunners netted 10 goals in their previous two encounters with Coventry, and the Reds faithful will be hoping that Arteta's men hit the ground running on home turf. You could be there to witness the season opener by booking tickets today.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Arsenal vs Coventry City, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is the Arsenal vs Coventry City Premier League fixture?

Arsenal host Coventry City at the Emirates Stadium in North London, with an 8pm (BST) kick-off scheduled.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 1
Emirates Stadium

How to buy Arsenal vs Coventry City Premier League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for Premier League matches - from individual match tickets to season tickets and hospitality packages - managed through each club's official ticket portal or authorized travel partners.

Due to overwhelming global demand, anti-touting legislation, and 100% digital turnstiles, Premier League clubs allocate tickets through the following process:

  • Season Ticket Holders & Debentures: Existing season ticket holders retain their seats or release unused fixtures back to the club.
  • Paid Official Club Members (Ballot System): Traditional first-come, first-served online queues have been replaced by randomized ballot lotteries for paid club members (e.g. Red Memberships, One Hotspur, Official Membership). Members register during a set window weeks before the match to enter the draw.
  • Official Ticket Exchanges (Resale): If a match sells out, members who missed out in the ballot can buy returned tickets at face value through the club's official Ticket Exchange.
  • General Sale: Open sales to the non-member general public are virtually non-existent for Premier League matches.

If looking to source last-minute tickets, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.

Arsenal vs Coventry City TicketsBook now

How much do Arsenal vs Coventry City Premier League tickets cost?

The cost of a Premier League ticket for the 2026/27 season varies widely depending on the host club, seating location, and fixture category:

  • Age & Concession Tiers: Most clubs offer tiered pricing across Adult, Junior (typically U18 or U21), Student, and Senior categories, though discount percentages and age brackets differ from team to team.
  • Match Categorization: Clubs classify fixtures into tiers (e.g., Category A, B, or C). Marquee matchups against top-six rivals or derby opponents fall into Category A, commanding the highest face-value prices.
  • Seat Location: Central longside and lower-tier seats carry premium pricing, while upper-tier seats behind the goals offer more budget-friendly options.
  • Official Membership Needed: To purchase home tickets at face value, nearly all Premier League clubs require each spectator to hold an active paid Official Club Membership to enter ballot lotteries or resale exchanges.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

The Premier League has officially extended the mandatory £30 price cap for away tickets through the 2026/27 season (and confirmed through at least 2027/28).

While away tickets are capped at £30, they are among the hardest tickets in global sport to acquire. Away allocations are extremely limited and typically sold exclusively to top-tier season ticket holders with maximum loyalty points - they virtually never reach general sale or basic membership draws.

Form

ARS

ARS - Form

ATM
W1-0
WHU
W0-1
BUR
W1-0
CRY
W1-2
PSG
L1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5
COV

COV - Form

BLB
D1-1
POR
W5-1
WRE
W3-1
WAT
W0-4
NOR
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

ArsenalDrawCoventry City
5
0
0
FA Cup
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
4
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
0
FT
Carabao Cup
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
6
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
1
FT
Premier League
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
0
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
1
FT
Premier League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
2
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
1
FT
Premier League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
3
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
0
FT
16Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored2/5

Team news & squads

Arsenal vs Coventry City Probable lineups

Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
Formation
Coventry City crest
Coventry City
COV
Coventry City crest
Coventry City
COV

Manager

  • M. Arteta

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
00000000
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
00000000
3
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
00000000
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
00000000
5
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
00000000
6
ChelseaChelseaCHE
00000000
7
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
00000000
8
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
00000000
9
EvertonEvertonEVE
00000000
10
FulhamFulhamFUL
00000000
11
Hull CityHull CityHUL
00000000
12
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
00000000
13
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
00000000
14
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
00000000
15
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
00000000
16
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
00000000
17
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
00000000
18
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
00000000
19
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
00000000
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
00000000
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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