Ansu Fati returns to Barcelona squad after 10-month absence

Ansu Fati, who has been out of action since the tail end of last year, has been included in Barcelona's squad for their La Liga home date with Levante on Sunday.

The highly-rated 18-year-old, who topped the Goal NXGN chart for 2021, has been sidelined through injury for almost ten months.

His last outing for Barca came against Real Betis on November 7, 2020, with a succession of knee problems keeping him out of domestic duty and the European Championships with Spain.

What has been said?

Announcing their squad list to face Levante, Barcelona have said on the club's official website of Fati's return: "Ansu Fati has been out of action since the game with Betis on 7 November 2020. That’s ten months, or 322 days, since he was last included in a squad.

"His return is a huge boost for the team. Since making his debut in 2019-20, he has scored 13 goals and given three assists, beating a number of age records and quickly establishing his name as one of the brightest prospects in world football."

What number will Fati be wearing?

Fati was handed the No.32 jersey by Barca when stepping out of their famed La Masia academy ranks.

He switched to 21 for the 2020-21 campaign, but that season quickly became one to forget for a youngster being tipped to reach the very top.

Another change has been made this year, with Fati preparing to step into the biggest of boots at Camp Nou.

Despite his tender years and relative lack of experience, the confident teenager has agreed to inherit the No.10 shirt from Lionel Messi.

With an all-time great having departed for Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent over the summer, Fati is ready to shoulder even more expectation in Catalunya - with Ronaldinho and Rivaldo among the other notable names to have donned No.10 in the past.

