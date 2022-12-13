'All the great players miss penalties' - Kane put in Messi & Ronaldo bracket as Lloris defends England star after World Cup blunder

Hugo Lloris has told Harry Kane that “all great players miss penalties”, with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo occupying the same unfortunate group.

Spurs striker missed from the spot vs France

Is not the first to fluff his lines

Les Bleus march on into the semi-finals

WHAT HAPPENED? England captain Kane netted once from 12 yards in a quarter-final clash with France at the 2022 World Cup, but fluffed his lines when presented with a second opportunity from the spot as he fired high over the crossbar. Tottenham team-mate Lloris stood between him and the back of the net on both of those occasions, with the veteran goalkeeper attempting to offer some words of consolation to a disappointed colleague in the wake of thrilling contest in Qatar.

WHAT THEY SAID: Lloris has said: “I don't need to go too much further, but we had a text after the game, but it was not easy to find the words straight after the game in the changing room. I think he needed some rest, but it was a difficult time for the England national team and for Harry. But I think he can be proud of what he's done for the national team during this World Cup. I think in football history all the great players miss penalties. Players like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe - and I've no doubt Harry will keep his chin up and continue to shine for Tottenham and his national team.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane has successfully converted 58 penalties in his club and international career to date, while failing to find the target with a further 11 efforts – with two spot-kicks missed for Spurs this season in Premier League and Champions League competition.

WHAT NEXT? While England have seen another bid for long-awaited global glory come to a close, defending champions France are due to face Morocco in the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup on Wednesday.