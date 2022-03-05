Alexander-Arnold records career high for assists as he sets up Mane for Liverpool goal vs West Ham

Trent Alexander-Arnold hit a new personal best with his assist for Sadio Mane's opener in Liverpool's Premier League clash with West Ham on Saturday.

Alexander-Arnold's low driven cross was turned in by Mane to give the Reds the lead, with the goal given after a VAR check for offside.

It also represented a new milestone for the England international, as it was his 16th assist in all competitions for his club in 2021-22 - surpassing his season best from previous campaigns.

What's the stat?

16 - Trent Alexander-Arnold has provided 16 assists in all competitions this season for Liverpool, his best return in a campaign in his career, overtaking the 15 he achieved in both 2018-19 and 2019-20. Sweet. pic.twitter.com/wxOkFE0Elt — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 5, 2022

