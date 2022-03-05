Alexander-Arnold records career high for assists as he sets up Mane for Liverpool goal vs West Ham
Emma Smith
Getty Images
Trent Alexander-Arnold hit a new personal best with his assist for Sadio Mane's opener in Liverpool's Premier League clash with West Ham on Saturday.
Alexander-Arnold's low driven cross was turned in by Mane to give the Reds the lead, with the goal given after a VAR check for offside.
It also represented a new milestone for the England international, as it was his 16th assist in all competitions for his club in 2021-22 - surpassing his season best from previous campaigns.
