Share Follow GOAL on Google

Angel Perez gave a candid look at how Alaves experienced the pivotal sequence involving Jude Bellingham during Saturday's 2-1 upset over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. Referee Cesar Soto Grado initially pointed to the spot in favor of Bellingham before overturning the penalty call after reviewing the monitor.

Advertisement

VAR controversy and Bellingham red

Madrid suffered a chaotic defeat at home to Alaves on Saturday night, a result defined by a dramatic VAR intervention and a late dismissal for Bellingham. The midfielder thought he had won a late penalty for Madrid, but the decision was overturned by referee Cesar Soto Grado after a trip to the pitchside monitor. The frustration of the reversal proved too much for Bellingham, who was subsequently dismissed for a second bookable offence, leaving the hosts with ten men during their desperate search for an equaliser.

Perez explained that the Alaves players were confident the original decision was incorrect because they could see the replays instantly on the stadium screens. Describing the tension of the moment, the wing-back explained the logic behind their protests. "In the end, we have a screen where you can see it quickly and we asked for it because we have to ask for it," he revealed to Movistar Plus, as quoted by Sport.

A historic night for the visitors

Perez was the man of the hour in the Spanish capital, producing a composed finish to double Alaves' advantage in the second half. After being played through by Mariano Diaz, the right-sided defender showed remarkable composure to round Thibaut Courtois and slot the ball home, securing a result that ends Madrid’s ten-game winning streak. It was a moment of pure emotion for the player, who struggled to find the words to describe the achievement immediately following the final whistle.

"This night is one of those I will tell my children about, God willing. The words won't even come out. I am shivering. This has incalculable value. We have made history with the Glorioso. We deserved it," the goalscorer said.

Advertisement Advertisement

Total commitment from the squad

Despite his own heroics, Perez was adamant that the credit should be shared across the entire squad. The visitors had to withstand heavy pressure from Carlo Ancelotti's side, and it required a tireless effort from every player in white and blue to see the game out. The Alaves star refused to bask in individual glory, instead praising the collective spirit that allowed them to overcome one of the world's most formidable attacking units on their own turf.

Related Topics

"The team stood out. If today we had not been there, both the eleven who started and all those on the bench, this would not have been pulled off," he remarked.

Avoiding the trap of euphoria

Despite the magnitude of the win, manager Quique Sanchez Flores was keen to ensure his players kept their feet on the ground as they prepare for upcoming fixtures against Gimnastica de Torrelavega and Espanyol. He highlighted the importance of goalkeeper Antonio Sivera and the early goal from Toni Martinez as key pillars of the success, while warning against the dangers of overconfidence after such a result.

Advertisement

"Let the euphoria not last too long. The personality, the enthusiasm and the desire yes, but the euphoria no. Euphoria is not going to contribute anything to us. We are going to enjoy it for a few days," the coach concluded.