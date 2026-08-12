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Saudi Pro League
team-logoAl Kholood
King Abdullah Stadium, Buraydah
team-logoAl-Taawoun
Book Al Kholood vs Al-Taawoun Tickets
Nihal Abo Zaid

How to get Al Kholood vs Al-Taawoun tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Tickets
Saudi Pro League
Al Kholood
Al-Taawoun

Al Kholood take on Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Al-Kholood host Al-Taawoun at Al-Hazem Club Stadium in Ar Rass, renewing a fixture with a little extra spice thanks to Hattan Bahebri, who joined Al-Kholood from Al-Taawoun last summer and promptly set up the winning goal against his old club when the sides met in April. Al-Kholood enjoyed a season to remember in 2025/26, finishing 13th in the table but reaching the King's Cup final, while Al-Taawoun secured a fine sixth-place finish and continental qualification via the AFC Champions League Two.

GOAL has all the information you need to secure Al-Kholood Club vs Al-Taawoun FC tickets right now, including kickoff details, ticket prices, and the best places to buy online.

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When is Al Kholood vs Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League kick-off?

crest
Saudi Pro League - Game Week 2
King Abdullah Stadium, Buraydah

How to buy Al Kholood vs Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League tickets?

The most convenient way to secure tickets for this fixture is through Ticombo, which lists verified seating options for Al-Kholood Club vs Al-Taawoun FC with instant online booking and secure checkout. Buying through Ticombo lets you browse available categories and confirm your seat without needing official club membership or waiting for a general sale window to open.

Official tickets are also typically available through the Saudi Pro League site and the WeBook app, though these tend to be released only a week or two before kickoff. With both clubs coming off encouraging campaigns and a genuine subplot involving Bahebri's return to face his old side, booking early through Ticombo is a sensible way to guarantee your seat.

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How much do Al Kholood vs Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Saudi Pro League tickets remain some of the most affordable in world football, and this fixture is no exception.

  • General admission tickets for standard Saudi Pro League fixtures typically start from around SAR 30 to SAR 90 through official channels.
  • Premium and sideline seating categories generally range from SAR 250 to SAR 600.
  • VIP and hospitality options, including lounge access and catering, can exceed SAR 1,500.
  • As with most Saudi Pro League fixtures, prices can shift as the match approaches, so booking early through Ticombo is the best way to secure the lowest available price and widest choice of seats.
Book Al Kholood vs Al-Taawoun TicketsBuy now

Al Kholood vs Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al Kholood vs Al-Taawoun Form

ALK

ALK - Form

ITT
D0-0
HIL
L1-2
ALA
D0-0
AHL
L3-0
ALF
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
1/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
ALT

ALT - Form

ITT
L0-2
ALS
W1-5
AHL
L1-2
ALR
D1-1
ALH
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Al Kholood vs Al-Taawoun: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Al KholoodDrawAl-Taawoun
1
1
2
Saudi Pro League
Al-Taawoun badge
Al-Taawoun
ALT
1
Al Kholood badge
Al Kholood
ALK
2
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Kholood badge
Al Kholood
ALK
0
Al-Taawoun badge
Al-Taawoun
ALT
2
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Kholood badge
Al Kholood
ALK
0
Al-Taawoun badge
Al-Taawoun
ALT
2
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al-Taawoun badge
Al-Taawoun
ALT
1
Al Kholood badge
Al Kholood
ALK
1
FT
3Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals1/4
Both teams scored2/4

Al Kholood vs Al-Taawoun Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
AbhaAbhaABH
00000000
2
Al AhliAl AhliAHL
00000000
3
Al DiriyahAl DiriyahDIR
00000000
4
Al Fateh FCAl Fateh FCALF
00000000
5
Al HazemAl HazemALH
00000000
6
Al HilalAl HilalHIL
00000000
7
Al IttihadAl IttihadITT
00000000
8
Al KhaleejAl KhaleejALK
00000000
9
Al KholoodAl KholoodALK
00000000
10
Al Nassr FCAl Nassr FCALN
00000000
11
Al QadsiahAl QadsiahALQ
00000000
12
Al RiyadhAl RiyadhALR
00000000
13
Al ShababAl ShababALS
00000000
14
Al-EttifaqAl-EttifaqALI
00000000
15
Al-FaisalyAl-FaisalyAFS
00000000
16
Al-FayhaAl-FayhaALF
00000000
17
Al-TaawounAl-TaawounALT
00000000
18
Neom SCNeom SCNEO
00000000
AFC Champions League
Relegation


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