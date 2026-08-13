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Saudi Pro League
team-logoAl Hilal
Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium
team-logoAl Ahli
Book Al Hilal vs Al Ahli Tickets
Nihal Abo Zaid

How to get Al Hilal vs Al Ahli tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

SHOPPING
Tickets
Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal
Al Ahli

Al Hilal take on Al Ahli in the Saudi Pro League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Al Hilal host Al Ahli at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh in one of the season's first true heavyweight clashes, a fixture regularly billed as a Clasico between two of Saudi football's most successful and star-studded clubs. Al Hilal head into the match looking to bounce back after finishing runners-up last season, while Al Ahli arrive in Riyadh as the reigning back-to-back AFC Champions League Elite champions under new head coach Marino Pusic.

GOAL has all the information you need to secure Al Hilal vs Al Ahli tickets right now, including kickoff details, ticket prices, and the best places to buy online.

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When is Al Hilal vs Al Ahli Saudi Pro League kick-off?

crest
Saudi Pro League - Game Week 3
Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium

How to buy Al Hilal vs Al Ahli Saudi Pro League tickets?

The most convenient way to secure tickets for this fixture is through StubHub, which lists verified seating options for Al Hilal vs Al Ahli with instant online booking and secure checkout. Buying online lets you browse available categories and lock in your seat without needing to rely on official club membership tiers or wait for a general sale window to open.

Official tickets are also typically available through the Saudi Pro League site and Al Hilal's own ticketing channels, though for a fixture between two of the league's biggest and best supported clubs, official allocations tend to sell out quickly once released, usually a week or two before kickoff. Booking ahead through the secondary market is strongly recommended for fans who want to guarantee a seat rather than risk missing out.

Given the quality on show, from Al Hilal's rebuilt attack to Al Ahli's status as reigning continental champions, this fixture is likely to be one of the most in demand tickets of the season's opening weeks, so early booking is the safest option.

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How much do Al Hilal vs Al Ahli Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Saudi Pro League tickets remain some of the most affordable in world football overall, though prices for a fixture of this stature are likely to sit above the league average.

General admission tickets for standard Saudi Pro League fixtures typically start from around SAR 50 to SAR 90 through official channels. Premium and sideline seating categories generally range from SAR 250 to SAR 600, while VIP and hospitality options, including lounge access and catering, can exceed SAR 1,500 for high-profile fixtures like this one.

On the secondary market like StubHub, the cheapest available tickets for this fixture offer the best value entry point for fans who simply want to be inside Kingdom Arena to see two of Saudi football's biggest clubs go head to head. Given the profile of both sides, prices are expected to climb as the match approaches, so booking early is the best way to secure the lowest available price and the widest choice of seats.

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Al Hilal vs Al Ahli Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al Hilal vs Al Ahli Form

HIL

HIL - Form

ALK
W1-2
ALK
W1-2
ALN
D1-1
NEO
W2-0
ALF
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
AHL

AHL - Form

ALK
W3-0
ALK
W1-4
RA
D2-2
VSC
L1-3
FUL
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Al Hilal vs Al Ahli: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Al HilalDrawAl Ahli
1
2
2
King Cup
Al Ahli badge
Al Ahli
AHL
1
Al Hilal badge
Al Hilal
HIL
1
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal badge
Al Hilal
HIL
0
Al Ahli badge
Al Ahli
AHL
0
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Ahli badge
Al Ahli
AHL
3
Al Hilal badge
Al Hilal
HIL
3
FT
AFC Champions League Elite
Al Hilal badge
Al Hilal
HIL
1
Al Ahli badge
Al Ahli
AHL
3
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal badge
Al Hilal
HIL
2
Al Ahli badge
Al Ahli
AHL
3
FT
6Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

Al Hilal vs Al Ahli Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
AbhaAbhaABH
00000000
2
Al AhliAl AhliAHL
00000000
3
Al DiriyahAl DiriyahDIR
00000000
4
Al Fateh FCAl Fateh FCALF
00000000
5
Al HazemAl HazemALH
00000000
6
Al HilalAl HilalHIL
00000000
7
Al IttihadAl IttihadITT
00000000
8
Al KhaleejAl KhaleejALK
00000000
9
Al KholoodAl KholoodALK
00000000
10
Al Nassr FCAl Nassr FCALN
00000000
11
Al QadsiahAl QadsiahALQ
00000000
12
Al RiyadhAl RiyadhALR
00000000
13
Al ShababAl ShababALS
00000000
14
Al-EttifaqAl-EttifaqALI
00000000
15
Al-FaisalyAl-FaisalyAFS
00000000
16
Al-FayhaAl-FayhaALF
00000000
17
Al-TaawounAl-TaawounALT
00000000
18
Neom SCNeom SCNEO
00000000
AFC Champions League
Relegation


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