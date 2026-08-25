How to buy Ajax 2026/27 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, ticket prices, Eredivisie news and more

Ajax are determined to return to the top of the Dutch league ladder and be crowned champions once again. They may have claimed the Eredivisie title on 36 occasions in the past, but they've not reigned supreme since 2022 and have finished 5th in two of the previous three campaigns.

Former Girona manager, Michel, has been handed the Ajax reins following a highly tumultuous 12-month period for the Amsterdam-based club, during which three managers (John Heitinga, Fred Grim and Oscar Garcia) arrived and departed. With star names such as Marcos Leonardo, Mika Godts, Julian Brandt and Marc-André ter Stegen in the ranks, the new boss will be hopeful of positive performances this season.

The results may not have always gone in Ajax's favour of late, but an hair-raising atmosphere, generated by huge 50,000+ crowds, is always guaranteed at the Johan Cruyff Arena. You can book match tickets today to savour everything Ajax has to offer.

Let GOAL give you all the latest information on how you can secure seats at upcoming Ajax matches, including where to purchase them, how much they cost and more.

Upcoming Ajax fixtures

Date & Time (local) Fixture Location Tickets Thu, Aug 27 (8pm) UECL Playoff: Ajax vs FC Sion Johan Cruijff Arena (Amsterdam) Tickets Sun, Aug 30 (4.45pm) Telstar vs Ajax BUKO Stadium (Velsen-Zuid) Tickets Sat, Sep 5 (8pm) Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven Johan Cruijff Arena (Amsterdam) Tickets Sat, Sep 12 (8pm) Fortuna Sittard vs Ajax Fortuna Sittard Stadion (Sittard) Tickets Tue, Sep 15 (8pm) Ajax vs Willem II Johan Cruijff Arena (Amsterdam) Tickets Sat, Sep 19 (8pm) Ajax vs Excelsior Johan Cruijff Arena (Amsterdam) Tickets Sat, Oct 10 (9pm) Ajax vs NEC Johan Cruijff Arena (Amsterdam) Tickets Sun, Oct 18 (4.45pm) Groningen vs Ajax Euroborg Stadium (Groningen) Tickets Sun, Oct 25 (4.45pm) Sparta Rotterdam vs Ajax Sparta Stadion Het Kasteel (Rotterdam) Tickets

How to buy Ajax tickets

Official Ajax match tickets can be purchased online from the Official Ajax Ticketshop or via the club's built-in Official Ajax Resale Platform.

Before making a purchase, you must download the Official Ajax App or visit the club site to create a 'My Ajax' account. International fans must verify their identity through the app using an automated system (Mitek) by scanning a valid passport or ID card.

High-demand matches rarely make it to general public sales. To secure tickets early, fans can purchase an Ajax Supporters Association membership or a digital Club Card directly through their account.

Ajax typically releases tickets in staggered chronological windows based on priority tier, usually starting at 10am (CET) on their respective dates:

Typical Sale Timeline Priority Tier Day 1 (earliest priority) Season Ticket Holders Day 2 Supporters Association Members Day 3 Club Card Holders Day 4 (if availability remains) General Public (Verified Accounts)

In addition, fans can purchase Ajax match tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to secure seats through alternative channels, offering a reliable option for fans hoping to pick up last-minute tickets.

How much are Ajax tickets?

Official Ajax match tickets purchased directly through the club generally start between €25-€35 for shortside seats and go up to €50-€100+ for premium longside locations, depending on the opponent profile and match tier.

The ticket layout at the Johan Cruijff ArenA is divided into three primary pricing categories structured around four geographic stands:

Ticket Category Stadium Location Official Base Price Range Category 1 Longside Lower Tier (East & West Stands) €50-€100+ Category 2 Longside Upper Tier (East & West Stands) €40-€75 Category 3 Shortside Lower & Upper (North & South Stands) €25–€35

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information or on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Everything you need to know about Johan Cruijff Arena

The Johan Cruijff ArenA, located in Amsterdam's Zuidoost district, is a world-class sports and entertainment venue, and the iconic home ground of Ajax and the Dutch National Football Team, with a 55,865-capacity.

In the mid-1980s, Amsterdam designed a new stadium to spearhead its bid for the 1992 Summer Olympics. When Barcelona won the bid, the city repurposed the blueprints into a hyper-modern multi-use venue.

Ajax also urgently needed a new home. Their beloved but compact stadium, De Meer, maxed out at 19,000 seats, forcing them to host major European clashes at the old Olympic Stadium.

In 1996, Queen Beatrix officially inaugurated the new stadium as the Amsterdam ArenA. The opening match saw Ajax take on Italian giants AC Milan. In 2018, the stadium was officially renamed the Johan Cruijff ArenA to honor the legendary Ajax and Dutch footballer who had passed away in 2016.

Historic events staged at Johan Cruijff ArenA:

Football thrillers: The Amsterdam venue staged the 1998 UEFA Champions League Final (Real Madrid 1-0 Juventus) & the 2013 UEFA Europa League Final (Chelsea 2-1 Benfica), as well as multiple matches during UEFA Euro 2000 & Euro 2020.

Tina Turner’s Baptism: Before Ajax had even played a league match at the brand new stadium, pop icon Tina Turner had performed three consecutive sold-out concerts there, drawing over 150,000 fans.

Global Megastars: The stadium stands as a premier European concert stop, hosting legendary shows by Michael Jackson, The Rolling Stones, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Coldplay.

American Football & Combat Sports: From 1997-2007, the stadium was the home ground for the Amsterdam Admirals of NFL Europe, and it also frequently transforms to host massive international kickboxing events.

Steep Terraces: The stands are among the steepest in European football, with the second tier resting at a dizzying 37-degree angle to keep fans as close to the pitch as possible.

Ajax records and statistics

Ajax (Amsterdamsche Football Club Ajax) is historically the most successful football club in the Netherlands and stands as one of the most culturally influential teams in the history of global football.

Founded in 1900, the club pioneered the revolutionary 'Total Football' philosophy and established a world-renowned youth academy.

Club honours and trophy highlights

Eredivisie (Dutch Championship) : 36 Titles

KNVB Cup (Dutch Cup) : 20 Titles

UEFA Champions League / European Cup : 4 Titles (1971, 1972, 1973 & 1995)

UEFA Europa League / UEFA Cup : 1 Title (1992)

European Cup Winners' Cup : 1 Title (1987)

Individual Player Records

Most Appearances: Sjaak Swart (603), Wim Suurbier (509)

Most Goals: Piet van Reenen (278), Johan Cruyff (270)

The Grand Slam

Ajax is one of just five clubs (alongside Juventus, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, and Chelsea) to have won all three major historical UEFA club competitions (Champions League, Cup Winners' Cup, and UEFA Cup).

Defensive Lockout

In the 2009-10 season under Martin Jol, Ajax set an Eredivisie record by conceding only 4 goals at home all season, while scoring 106 league goals in total.

The No.14 Retirement

Ajax permanently retired the No.14 shirt in 2007 to honor the irreplaceable legacy of Johan Cruyff.



