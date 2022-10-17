Agent of Arsenal & Man Utd-linked Osimhen reacts to transfer talk raging around Napoli striker

The agent of in-demand Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who has been linked with Manchester United and Arsenal, has reacted to relentless transfer talk.

Nigerian striker starring in Serie A

Attracting interest from across Europe

No thought given to a move as yet

WHAT HAPPENED? The Nigeria international first caught the eye at Lille in France and has continued to star since completing a switch to Italy in 2020 – with 32 goals recorded through 70 appearances for Serie A employers. Those exploits are said to have the 23-year-old registering on recruitment radars across Europe, including many from the Premier League, but his representative is adamant that no no move has or is being considered.

WHAT THEY SAID: Roberto Calenda has told Radio Kiss Kiss of the speculation that his client continues to generate: “We haven’t found out now that Osimhen is the subject of interest from so many teams, but things are done in three: who sells, who buys and the player. I was immediately clear this summer because I knew there would be a lot of news coming out from those who had other interests perhaps. But I, the boy and Napoli had very clear ideas.

“Whoever talked about a departure made a mistake. It was Victor’s will to stay at Napoli and play the Champions League that he won entry to last year together with his team-mates. Victor wanted exactly that, to have a great year with Napoli, between the league and the Champions League. He has a long contract with the Azzurri. The market is dynamic, but our will is to continue at Napoli and continue to do well.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Napoli are under no pressure to part with Osimhen as they have him tied to a contract through to the summer of 2025.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR OSIMHEN? The talented frontman has hit four goals in eight appearances this season and, after overcoming some nasty injuries, can expect to attract more attention from afar heading towards the January transfer window.