African Nations Championship: Chan draw preview

The African Nations Championship is a biennial football tournament and the next championship will be held in Algeria in 2023.

Morocco are defending champions after defeating Mali in the final of the 2021 edition staged in Cameroon.

Forty-seven African countries will be aiming to qualify for the seventh edition of the tournament in an attempt to dethrone the Atlas Lions as continental kings.

Before all that happens, the draw must take place. So when is it and how can you watch it? GOAL has all the details.



When is the 2023 Chan qualifiers draw?

The draw for the Africa Nations Championship qualification matches will be held on April 28, 2022.

With Algeria 2023 scheduled to be held from 8 January – 31 January 2023, the teams expected to participate will be known later this year, and will have enough time to get ready for their opponents and to fine-tune their preparations.

Chan 2023 was originally scheduled to be played from 10 July to 1 August 2022. Nonetheless, Caf rescheduled it to January 2023, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



How to watch the 2023 Chan qualification draw

There will be live streaming on Caf's YouTube and its official website.

The draw will be conducted by the Caf Director of Competitions Samson Adamu.

GOAL will bring you live coverage of the draw as it happens and you will be able to follow on our website.

The start date of the qualifiers will be determined on Thursday evening.

Chan 2023 qualification draw seeding

A total of 47 teams qualified to participate in the qualifiers.

The teams will then be drawn into 12 groups of four teams (Group A to L) with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the tournament to be played in the North African country.

Hosts Morocco will also participate in the draw even though they have already secured their place in the tournament which means only one other team from their group will qualify for the competition.

Even with their temporary suspension by Fifa, Zimbabwe will also be included in the draw.

Notwithstanding if the suspension is not lifted two weeks before their first matchday of the qualifiers, the associations will be considered losers and eliminated from the competition.

The confirmed countries for the draw can be seen below.

Article continues below

Zone 1: Northern Zone Zone 2: Zone West A Zone 3: Zone West B Zone 4: Central Zone Libya Cape Verde Benin Republic Cameroon Morocco (Hosts) The Gambia Burkina Faso Central African Republic Guinea Cote d'Ivoire Congo Guinea-Bissau Ghana DR Congo Liberia Niger Republic Equatorial Guinea Zone 5: Central East Zone Mali Nigeria Sao Tome & Principe Djibouti Senegal Togo Chad Ethiopia Sierra Leone Uganda Zone 6: Southern Zone Rwanda Seychelles Somalia Namibia Burundi Mozambique Sudan Mauritius South Sudan Malawi Tanzania Madagascar Eswatini Comoros Botswana South Africa Zambia Zimbabwe Angola

Which venues will be used for the 2023 African Nations Championship?

The tournament will be hosted in five stadiums in four separate cities in Algeria. Algiers has two stadiums - the 64,000 Stade du 5 Juillet and the 40,000 Baraki Stadium.

In Oran, players will take to the field at the Oran Olympic Stadium, while it is the choice of 19 May Stadium in Annaba.

Also, the Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium in Constatine has been pencilled in as venues for next year's tournament.