AFL Ladder: 2024 Premiership table and standings

Here's your one-stop guide to who is leading the race for the AFL finals this year

The AFL 2024 season is underway, with the biggest club sport in the southern hemisphere continuing to deliver blockbuster entertainment as a dozen-and-a-half teams go toe-to-toe from March to September.

Already, with just a handful of weeks played, the storylines and successes that could come to define the campaign are starting to take shape, with a host of sides among the early pace-setters on the road to the historic AFL Grand Final at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

A few shocks and surprises are sure to be in the story along the way, however, and there’s no better way to track the rise and fall of various contenders than on the AFL Ladder, which will help determine which teams make it to the final series in the Australian spring.

But who is leading the race so far? Who has earned the most points, and how will it all play out? Below, GOAL guides you through the current AFL ladder, including how it works and who has a grip on the top spots.

How does the AFL Ladder work?

Getty Images

The AFL Ladder is the table by which the AFL regular season results are collated. Like many other sports, Aussie rules football is structured by a professional league shape, which sees every side play each other at least once throughout the campaign.

Teams take their place on the ladder by those with the most wins. Four points are awarded for a victory, two for a draw and none for a loss. Teams tied on points are then separated by point percentage - a score calculated by the number of game points scored by the number of game points conceded.

What is the current AFL Ladder?

The current AFL Ladder is led by Greater Western Sydney, who sit atop a one-two lockout for New South Wales teams, trailed immediately by cross-city rivals Sydney. The two have enjoyed a perfect start to the season, with the Giants edging the Swans thanks to a superior point percentage record.

They are trailed by Port Adelaide in third, with the Power leading a chasing pack that includes a slew of Victorian heavyweights and Fremantle hot on their tail.

Pos. Club W D L % Points 1st Greater Western Sydney 3 0 0 165.7% 12 2nd Sydney 3 0 0 136.3% 12 3rd Port Adelaide 2 0 0 149.4% 8 4th Melbourne 2 0 1 141.5% 8 5th Fremantle 2 0 0 133.6% 8 6th Geelong 2 0 0 118.6% 8 7th Carlton 2 0 0 103.6% 8 8th Gold Coast 2 0 1 98.7% 8 9th St Kilda 1 0 1 104.5% 4 10th Western Bulldogs 1 0 1 101.7% 4 11th Essendon 1 0 1 97.2% 4 12th Brisbane 0 0 2 86.6% 0 13th Adelaide 0 0 2 84.0% 0 14th Richmond 0 0 3 75.9% 0 15th Collingwood 0 0 3 74.2% 0 16th North Melbourne 0 0 2 70.9% 0 17th Hawthorn 0 0 2 60.5% 0 18th West Coast 0 0 2 49.6% 0

Which team has won the most AFL premierships?

Getty Images

Three teams are tied for the most AFL premierships in history, with Collingwood, Carlton, and Essendon having all secured a total of 16 titles during the history of the AFL and its predecessor, the VFL (Victorian Football League).

Collingwood joined the other two with victory in the 2023 AFL Grand Final, when they defeated Brisbane, and are the defending premiers this season. Carlton won their last premiership in 1995, while Essendon last claimed the flag in 2000.

Where to watch the AFL in 2024

In Australia, coverage of the 2024 AFL season will be broadcast live on the Seven Network and Fox Footy and additionally streamed through Kayo Sports.

Offering a broad selection of action from across the Australian rules football season, and variety of other sporting events, a subscription to Kayo Sports starts from $25.00 per month for Kayo One and $30.00 per month for Kayo Basic.

In the United States, AFL coverage will be offered by Fox Sports 2, which is available on several pay television packages and streaming services, including Sling TV. Prices for Sling TV start from as low as $20.00 per month and allow you to get started straight off the bat with catching punts, goals and points from the 2024 AFL season.