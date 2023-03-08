Achraf Hakimi starts for PSG against Bayern Munich in the Champions League despite rape charge

Achraf Hakimi has been included in Paris Saint-Germain's starting line-up against Bayern Munich, five days after being charged with rape.

The Moroccan has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman at his home in Paris on Saturday, February 25.

He was questioned later that week and officially charged the following Thursday. The 24-year-old was left out of the squad for PSG's Ligue 1 fixture against Nantes on Saturday but returned to training on Monday.

He is available for Wednesday's fixture as French law permits him to leave the country, and he is now set to make his first appearance since the charge.

PSG face joint-Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League knockout tie and will look to overturn a 1-0 aggregate deficit at the hostile Allianz Arena.