AC Milan's Suso closes in on Sevilla transfer

The Spanish winger is set to return to his home nation on a temporary deal that could become permanent

AC Milan midfielder Suso is close to joining Sevilla on a loan deal with an option for the La Liga side to buy the Spaniard in the future.

The 26-year-old will arrive in Seville on Wednesday for a medical after the two clubs agreed the 18-month loan arrangement, Goal can confirm.

Sevilla have an option to buy the Spanish winger for €20 million (£17m/$22m) at the end of the loan period, but it could become an obligation if Suso reaches a certain games target.

The former Liverpool player has become surplus to requirements in Milan with the emergence of compatriot Samu Castillejo as a force on the right flank.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Milan are already hunting a replacement for Suso as they compete with Roma for the signature of former Manchester United attacker Adnan Janujaz - who currently plays for Real Sociedad.

After starting his youth development at hometown club Cadiz in Spain, Suso joined Liverpool's youth academy in 2010 and made his senior debut for the Reds two years later in the Europa League.

He made 21 appearances for Liverpool - scoring one goal - before he was sent on loan to Almeria in his home country.

In January 2015, Milan signed Suso on a permanent deal from Liverpool - with the move initially marked for the summer before being brought to completion in the winter window.

After taking time to settle into Italy's fashion capital, Suso became a Milan regular during the 2015-16 season - playing in 18 the club's last 20 Serie A matches for the campaign.

He finished with 24 goals and 31 assists for Milan over 153 appearances in all competitions.

Milan have battled in the Serie A this season as they currently sit in eighth position - eight points behind Roma in the last Champions League qualification position.

However, the Rossoneri have progressed to the Coppa Italia semi-finals to face Juventus after a come-from-behind 4-2 victory over Torino on Tuesday evening.

Suso's likely new club Sevilla are flying high in third on the La Liga standings - but trail leaders Real Madrid by eight points.