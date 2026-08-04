Abha host Al Hazem at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Abha on Thursday, August 13, as both clubs kick off their 2026/27 Saudi Pro League campaign in Matchweek 1.

Both sides enter the opening fixture tied at 0 points, eager to make an early statement and establish positive momentum for the new league season.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Abha vs Al Hazem, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Abha vs Al Hazem Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 1 13 Aug 2026 - 12:15 Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium

How to buy Abha vs Al Hazem Saudi Pro League tickets?

Purchasing tickets for Saudi Pro League (SPL) matches rely on a centralized digital ecosystem rather than individual club portals:

Official Digital Platform (WeBook): The official ticketing partner for the Roshn Saudi League is WeBook.com. All primary general admission and hospitality tickets are released digitally via the WeBook platform and app, where fans must create a profile linked to an email and mobile number.

Sales Windows & Availability: Unlike matches involving the "Big Four" (Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli) which can sell out rapidly, standard fixtures like Abha vs. Al Hazem rarely suffer immediate sellouts. Primary inventory typically drops 7 to 10 days before kickoff and remains available directly on WeBook up to matchday.

Secondary Sales: Fans looking for last-minute tickets can also access secondary sales on marketplaces. Be aware that ticket prices are likely to be above primary sale prices and make sure to check the T&Cs of the website you're buying from.

How much do Abha vs Al Hazem Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for standard Saudi Pro League fixtures offer accessible options alongside upgraded seating tiers:

Standard General Admission: Standard upper and lower-tier seats behind the goals or in the corners generally start between 50 SAR to 100 SAR ($13 – $27) via official sales channels.

Category 1 & Premium Side-View: Central sideline seats typically range from 150 SAR to 300 SAR ($40 – $80).

VIP & Hospitality Access: Executive box options and VIP lounge experiences featuring premium views and inclusive catering can range anywhere from 500 SAR to 1,500+ SAR ($133 – $400+) depending on the level of stadium access.

Abha vs Al Hazem Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Abha vs Al Hazem Form

Abha vs Al Hazem: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Abha vs Al Hazem Standings



