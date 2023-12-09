1. Lig
team-logo
3 - 1
FT
team-logo
Yonathan Del Valle 25'Sinan Kurt 38'Dino Ndlovu 90' + 2'
Anil Yigit Cinar 67'
(HT 2-0) (FT 3-1)

Sakaryaspor vs GiresunsporResults & stats,