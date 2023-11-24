1. Lig
team-logo
2 - 2
FT
team-logo
Yonathan Del Valle 34'Mikail Okyar 85'
Eren Tozlu 59' (pen)Mikhail Rosheuvel 74'
(HT 1-0) (FT 2-2)

Sakaryaspor vs Erzurumspor FKResults & stats,