LIVE SCORES
BREAKING NEWS
TRANSFERS
PREMIER LEAGUE
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking News
Teams
Manchester United
Liverpool
Manchester City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Other clubs
LA LIGA
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking news
Teams
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Valencia
Sevilla
Other clubs
SERIE A
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
News
Teams
Juventus
Inter
Milan
Napoli
Other clubs
MORE
Ligue 1
Table
Fixtures & results
News
PSG
Lionel Messi
Kylian Mbappe
Bundesliga
Table
Fixtures & results
News
Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund
CULTURE
Discover
Legendary teams
Forgotten footballers
Features
Videos
Eredivisie
5 - 3
FT
T. van de Loo
26'
M. Kramer
48'
Y. Oukili
70'
,
90' + 2'
M. Ihattaren
81' (pen)
F. Stokkers
4'
J. Breum
73'
E. Linthorst
77'
(HT 1-1) (FT 5-3)
RKC Waalwijk vs Go Ahead Eagles
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Commentary
Top Players & Ratings
Standings
Comments